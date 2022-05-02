[MIAMI] – Haitian Heritage Month is a nationally recognized month celebrated in May of each year. It is a great time to celebrate the vibrant culture, distinct art, and delectable cuisine, as well as to get to know people of Haitian origin.

It is fittingly the perfect opportunity to get to know the outstanding dentists at Phanord & Associates, P.A., led by Dr. Roger Phanord and his twin sons, Kevin and Kyle Phanord, who are all of Haitian descent. Phanord & Associates, P.A. celebrates Haitian Heritage Month each year and warmly greets current and new customers with a friendly smile each time they walk through their doors.

Family Dental Practice

A unique family dentistry, Phanord & Associates, P.A. is committed to building better smiles for a healthy lifestyle. The leading dental practitioner, Dr. Roger Phanord, is a doctoral graduate of the University of Florida College of Dentistry. Phanord & Associates opened in June 1988 and recently expanded their practice by opening Sabal Palm Dental Associates, P.A. in the Little Haiti community. Sabal Palm is now Phanord & Associates’ sister company and a welcome addition to the dental community, as the Phanord family provides quality oral care at both dental practices.

Dr. Phanord’s twin sons, the dynamic dentist duo, are eagerly following in their dad’s footsteps. The duo completed infant oral health evaluation and care at the UF Pediatric Dental Residency Program. They did a Pediatric Dentistry Rotation handling everything from participating in pediatric seminars, providing dental treatment to kids and observing pediatric dental care under general anesthesia in operating rooms, to participating in procedural sedation using oral and nasal agents, and providing dental treatment of specific healthcare for adults. The brothers went on to do an oral surgery rotation where they completed one-week long rotations per semester in the student oral surgery clinic at UF College of Dentistry and completed multiple simple, as well as surgical extractions and alveoloplasties over the past two years.

Taking the Practice to the Next Level

Now equipped with degrees in hand and a wealth of experience, the Haitian sensations are committed to taking Phanord & Associates, P.A to the next level. The dental practice provides a wide range of general dentistry services including: Comprehensive exams; Implants; Cosmetics including veneers, crowns, bleaching; Fillings; Deep cleanings and regular cleanings; Bridges; Extractions; Oral surgery involving wisdom teeth removal and oral sedation; Orthodontics (braces and Invisalign); Pediatric Dentistry for kids of all ages beginning at 1 year old and for children with disabilities; and Dentures (both complete dentures and partial dentures), among others.

Services

Phanord & Associates, P.A. and Sabal Palm Dental Associates, P.A. are dedicated to serving patients in a caring and clean environment that allows them to feel safe and secure while receiving the best dental care. All services are provided using new technology, including 3-D X-Rays, digital scans and 3-D printers! Policies are in place to ensure that patients are safe in every case. In the age of COVID-19, equipment is sanitized before, during and after each visit.

Both practices welcome all patients from different backgrounds, and their staff speaks several languages, including Spanish, Creole, and French. Offering general & cosmetic dentistry, pediatric dentistry, and oral and maxillofacial surgery, both offices strive to meet and exceed all of their patient’s dental needs. If one thing is certain, patients will have something to smile about when they leave Phanord & Associates, P.A. and Sabal Palm Dental Associates, P.A. If YOU want to build a better smile for a healthy lifestyle, be sure to visit Phanord & Associates, P.A. for your oral care needs.

Phanord & Associates, P.A. is located at 1245 NW 119th Street in North Miami, Florida. Opening hours are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sabal Palm Dental Associates, P.A. is located at 5337 NE second Avenue in Miami, Florida. To make an appointment, call 305-685-7863 or 305-758-0815. Also, visit Phanord & Associates, P.A. online at www.phanord.com.