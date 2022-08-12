Yemi Alade Addresses Infidelity Rumors in New Video

NEW YORK – Afrobeats Artist Yemi Alade Addresses infidelity rumors in highly anticipated video for ‘Begging’ OUT NOW on Effyzzie Music Group.

The headline reads ‘Yemi Alade’s Fiancé Gets Side-Chick Pregnant’! Scrolling through her social media in new music video ‘Begging’, Yemi discovers the love of her has been a little less than faithful. She sings, “It’s not by force to fall in love again, I cannot stand the rain, I cannot take the pain.”

Produced by Chech da producer ( Anikwenze Echezona valentine ), ‘Begging’ hones in on Yemi’s melodic vocals. Over a highlife infused afrobeats track offering a soothing agent for the hearts of the betrayed.

No stranger to media headlines about her relationship, Yemi offers her thoughts on the complexities of love.

“Love has different meanings to different people, but it seems alot of people have more talk and less action. Love is an action word, so it’s important to find a love that gives in return as much as it takes. If you find love that isn’t meant for you, I’m begging you to do what’s best for you. Find a love that you deserve and desire,” says Yemi.