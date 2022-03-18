Yaadcore Releases Debut Album, “Reggaeland”

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaican reggae don YAADCORE has shared his debut album, Reggaeland, today via 12 Yaad Records/Delicious VInyl Island. The long-awaited drop follows Monday’s release of “Ready Now (Remix),” which updates YAADCORE’s breakthrough banger with a rare feature from reggae firebrand I Wayne alongside Pressure Busspipe.

A game-changing DJ turned groundbreaking artist, YAADCORE is one of the most unique and intriguing figures in today’s Jamaican reggae scene. With the release of Reggaeland, which also features appearances by Richie Spice, Jah9, Sarah Couch and the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, he cements his place as one of Jamaica’s most important new voices.

Sharing the Culture

While the title celebrates Jamaica’s status as the epicenter of reggae music, the project pulls trap, R&B, psychedelia, classic hip-hop and jazz into an eclectic, layered sound that defies simple genre tags. “It’s reggae music with a fusion,” YAADCORE says of his music. “From you hear I and I ‘pon it then you know it ah go bring Jamaican flavor.”

Production comes from a committee including the USA’s Subatomic Sound, Ian McKee and Green Lion Crew, and Jamaica’s Micah Shemiah, Treydrumz and Chillmuchmore, along with Yaadcore himself. Helping give the project its distinctive sound on the mixing board are Grammy-winning engineer Bonzai Caruso (Damian Marley, Notorious B.I.G.) and Tippy-I (of I Grade Records and Zion I Kings), among others.

Notable tracks on the album include singles “The Calling,” “Nyquil (“Spliff A Light Spliff)” and “La Laa Laa,” which was recently handpicked by host Ebro Darden for Apple Music’s Discovered on Apple Music spotlight. “Shrooms,” Jamaican reggae’s first lyrical tribute to magic mushrooms, heralds a new era of mental expansion for the traditionally ganja-soaked genre.

To celebrate the release of Reggaeland, YAADCORE will host a series of album release events in New York City; Kingston, Jamaica; and Los Angeles over the next month. The first of these takes place this Monday, March 21, at 7pm at Brooklyn’s Cafe Erzulie Those wishing to attend are advised to RSVP

Reggaeland Tracklist

1. Bee With Me (produced by Yaadcore)

2. Ready Now (Remix) feat. Pressure Busspipe and I Wayne (produced by Rian Williams, Yaadcore and Ian McKee)

3. Reggae Land (produced by Yaadcore)

4. Police in Helicopter feat. Jah9 (produced by Subatomic)

5. Money on Trees (produced by Riga & Meds)

6. Ghetto Youths (produced by Horace “Yellow Drums” Ellis)

7. Nyquill (Remix) feat. Richie Spice (produced by Micah Shemaiah & Kazam Davis)

8. Shrooms (produced by Ian McKee)

9. La La Laa feat. Sarah Couch (produced by Chillmuchmore)

10. Say That You Love Me (produced by Oneness Records)

11. Play God feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry (produced by Blak Yaad Productions & Treydrums)

12. The Calling (produced by Young Zoe Beats, Yaadcore & Ian McKee)

13. Ball Game (Knock It) (produced by Green Lion Crew)

BONUS TRACK: Tina (produced by Evidence Music)