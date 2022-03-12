Miami Carnival Offering a Youth Pan Workshop for Spring Breakers

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Miami Carnival celebrates Youth Arts Month with their Spring break Youth Pan workshop.

The workshop is powered by Melo Groove Steel Orchestra and takes place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11am-1pm.

The Youth Pan workshop takes place at Island Space Museum located at the Broward Mall, 8000 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33388.

Instruments and refreshments will be provided to attendees.

To register for the free Youth Pan workshop, please call Miami Carnival Publicist: Yvette N. Harris at 786-897-8854 or email yvette@harrispublicrelations.com.

Space is limited and Masks Encouraged.