Roots & Reggae Features Special Guest Yaadcore on April 25th

FORT LAUDERDALE – Roots & Reggae is one of Ft. Lauderdale’s hottest monthly mixers. Happening the last Thursday of every month, organizers FiDiCulture and DancehallUSA are pleased to feature special guest selector Yaadcore on Thursday April 25th, 2019.

Music lovers will assemble at The Garden, 4340 N St. Rd. 7 (Lauderdale Lakes 33319, $10 admission) to hear the esteemed selectors turntable performance, as well as hear the unique mixes of resident selector Fiyah Yout and Chozen Few Family.

About the event, organizers say “this is the second time Yaadcore has come through Roots & Reggae. He always brings musical elements that impresses the people.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. The event is sponsored by Reggae Live, L3 Magazine, Dancehall USA, VP Records, Mount Teman Roots and David Muir Photography