Wray & Nephew to Present New Wave for Jamaica Rum Festival

KINGSTON, Jamaica As Jamaica’s music industry continues to evolve, adapting to the digital trends to reach audiences worldwide; a new wave of musical boundary-pushing has emerged with Jamaican artists blending traditional genres of reggae and dancehall with elements of electronic music, afrobeats, and trap.

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, sponsors of the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival, is thrilled to announce its partnership with New Wave Ja for this year’s Rum Festival scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 2024 at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay. Set to delight music and rum lovers alike, the collaboration promises a vibrant, sonic experience that will set the tone for the mainstage entertainment.

With a run time of one-hour, the New Wave show will spotlight the vocal and lyrical talents of featured acts: Royal Blu, Amanyea, Iotosh, Joby Jay, Friday Night Cru and a live band. DJs, Fatalic and Boomdraw will also flex their skills with fusion mixes across a variety of genres.

“This year, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum was officially bestowed with the title The Spirit of Reggae, by our country’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport. With that said, it’s only fitting that Wray & Nephew partners with New Wave to showcase the ongoing evolution of Jamaica’s music at this year’s Jamaica Rum Festival,” shared Dominic Bell, Communications Manager at J. Wray & Nephew Ltd. He continued, “New Wave represents a unique collective of emerging and established reggae talent, who all have the unified mission of preserving and communicating Jamaican culture to the world, through contemporary sounds, creatives, and technology. We are more than excited to see what New Wave and Wray & Nephew are partnering to deliver for the big stage.”

Echoing Bell’s sentiment, New Wave Ja Creative Director Lindsey Lodenquai reiterated, “We always like to give a voice to rising and established acts within our creative spaces. Sharing their depth and range of talents is at the core of who we are New Wave.”

An avid supporter of Jamaican culture and bold talent, Wray & Nephew continues to nurture the growth and global reach of Jamaica’s rich creative industry.

While discussing the impact of exposing wider audiences to a wide range of artistes and styles, Karla Jankee, Head of Marketing & Events at Reggae Sumfest noted, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the New Wave acts to this year’s Reggae Sumfest, Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival/Blitz lineup. Their fresh talent and unique voices bring an exciting energy to the festival, and we are confident they will deliver unforgettable performances. Incorporating young artistes such as Royal Blu, Amanyea, Iotosh, Joby Jay, and the Friday Night Cru, into our lineup is crucial for the evolution of Reggae Sumfest and the music industry as a whole. These emerging talents represent the future of reggae and dancehall, carrying forward the rich legacy while infusing it with their innovative styles and perspectives.”