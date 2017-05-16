Winners for 2017 Caribbean American Heritage Awards Announced

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Caribbean American Heritage Awards (C.A.H.A.) committee has chosen 8 individuals who will be honored at the CA.H.A. Banquet and Gala on June 10, 2017 at the DoubleTree By Hilton, Sunrise – Sawgrass.

The honorees will be awarded for their outstanding contribution to their community and country.

2017 Caribbean American Heritage Awards Honorees

Robin G. Mahfood-Jamaica (Food for the Poor)

Senator Daphne Campbell-Haiti (Florida State Senator)

Rev. Dr. Diane Moore-Eubanks JD –Jamaica (GODSU)

Yvette Colbourne-Panama (Commissioner-City of Miramar)

Eveline Pierre-Haiti (Haitian Heritage Museum)

Dr. Albert Williams-Belize (Professor-Nova Southeastern, FL)

Beverly McLarty-Jamaica (Registered Nurse-Vitas Healthcare)

Thierry Teodoro Miguel Florival-Victor-Dominican Republic (Owner, Career Mentors For Youth & Broward Social Network

“It is my distinct pleasure and privilege to recognize and honor people in our community who have made significant contributions” says Elizabeth Burns, producer of the event and president of Unique Creations By Liz.

The 3rd Annual, Caribbean American Heritage Awards Banquet & Gala, is held in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month and will feature a Red Carpet Arrival, Dinner, Awards Presentation, Entertainment and Dancing until close.

Tickets are available at CAHMUSA.com or Eventbrite .

In addition, this year we will recognize two Individuals (to be announced) who have over the years supported the Caribbean Communities and their initiatives.

The 2017 Honorees will be featured in the “Expressions” Caribbean American Magazine a beautiful printed publication which is produced in conjunction with the other events being held to celebrate this 11th Anniversary of Caribbean American Heritage Month. This includes the Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival on June 24, 2017, and the “Expressions” Caribbean American Magazine. It will also be available online at CAHMUSA for download and viewing all year long.

CAHMUSA is the civic umbrella through which these Caribbean American Heritage Month events in South Florida are presented.

The mission of CAHMUSA is to expand the knowledge and awareness of the rich cultural heritage of the people of the Caribbean region and their many significant contributions to the development and wellbeing of the USA.