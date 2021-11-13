Why Jamaica Is The Perfect Destination For A Travel Blog

If you are looking to move to Jamaica, or at least spend some time there, and need a way to fund it, why not consider a travel blog? Starting a travel blog is easier than ever in 2021. You can check out some website design inspiration to get an idea of how your blog can look. Using a website builder, you can create a beautiful site without any prior experience. And with international travel still difficult for many, now is as good a time as any to make your mark.

Spending time living in Jamaica may be your dream, and the good news is that it is the perfect place to write a travel blog. There is an incredible combination of all the factors that make for successful travel writing. All you need is your personal experience, some writing skills, and a website.

Here are some of the reasons Jamaica is the perfect destination for a travel blog.

Casual Photography

Every travel blog needs high quality images of the beautiful sites the writing refers to. Unless you are a professional photographer, this may seem like a skill you can’t just pick up. However, the reality is that Jamaica makes it very easy.

Before going into why it is so easy, it is important to caveat that you need a good camera. The cameras on the newest smartphones will just about do today, but you are better off if you get a pro-level camera.

In Jamaica, all you need is a few tips about how to frame the photo you want to capture and you are guaranteed to snap some winners. The reason is that the natural beauty in Jamaica is already bright and vibrant. Every scene has strong colors which contrast beautifully against each other. You don’t need to find a way to pull focus, as the natural color palettes do so organically.

That said, some editing will make your photos look more professional.

Culture

Many places people visit for beach vacations are incredibly boring. If you enjoy sitting by the sea all day every day, you will love the vacation. If not, you will struggle to find anything to do. Jamaica is not one of these places.

Regular visitors to Jamaica love the country for its culture more than its natural beauty. Jamaica’s culture is so interesting because, as with the rest of the Caribbean, it stems from a combination of African and European cultures.

The population of the country is ethnically diverse, which leads to a wider range of experience. People living there have a holistic perspective of the world. They are interesting and welcoming of tourists, happy to share their culture with the world.

Food

The same applies to food. The food in Jamaica is unique because it fuses European and African cuisine, along with the cuisine of the island itself. The end product is as explosive in its flavors as you would imagine.

As a travel blogger, you can share your experiences trying different foods, whether from restaurants or stalls on the side of the road. Street food in 2021 is not as appealing to some people, due to the heightened sense of hygiene triggered by the pandemic. Nonetheless, if you are willing to eat from the stalls that follow good hygiene practices, you will have plenty to share with your readers.

Jamaican food is also visually interesting, so your camera skills are going to come into play again here.

Respectful Touch

Jamaican culture is not always treated respectfully by the world. Patois is a common example, with celebrities using it in tone-deaf displays of cultural appropriation. When living in Jamaica, you can give your readers a respectful introduction to Patois.

You can also give a respectful introduction to Rastafarianism. Many Americans have taken Rastafarianism and used it as a synonym for stoner culture. That couldn’t be further from the reality of what it is. Living in Jamaica, you can give readers of your travel blog a real understanding of what Rastafarians believe and the lifestyle they espouse.

You can do the same with Reggae music, which originated among Rastafarians in Jamaica, and which has been used in social justice movements that have changed the world. It is not what much of America has made it out to be. While you learn, you will also help educate.

Jamaica is the perfect place to start a travel blog. With international travel returning to normal, now may be the time to take the leap. In what once was a saturated field, your insight will now be welcomed.