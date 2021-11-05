Caribbean Airlines Returns To Curacao Twice Weekly

[Port-of-Spain] – Caribbean Airlines continues to roll out its commercial schedule with the addition of twice weekly service between Trinidad and Curacao, starting December 3, 2021.

Non-stop, return flights between Piarco International and Curacao International Airports will operate twice weekly, each Tuesday and Friday. The schedule is timed to facilitate connections throughout the Caribbean Airlines network.

TRINIDAD TO CURACAO RETURN SCHEDULE

Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Also, through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination. As well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests.

Customers are asked to kindly note travel safety protocols are in place. Including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.

*Please note that flight schedules are subject to change.