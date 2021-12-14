Where to Stay in Miami?

Miami has sunny beaches, delicious food, and many things to do to keep you busy during your stay. You could just spend your whole time on the beach and soak up the sun and enjoy the warm waters; the choice is yours. For these reasons, Miami is a popular year-round vacation destination for people from all over the world, especially since the temperatures in Florida are consistently warm, pretty much all twelve months of the year.

So, your next place to book is Miami, but you do not know where to stay. Choosing a place to stay in Miami can be difficult with all the cool places to visit.

We have got some top choices for you to pick from to make your vacation a hit! And, if you need any more help, SobeVillas recommends checking online sources to help you make a final decision.

1) South Beach

South Beach is one of the most popular vacation destinations for celebrities, students on spring break. For anyone looking for a more lively vacation, it has a variety of restaurants, nightclubs, and hotels. If you want to dance all night long, enjoy a nice margarita, or have outstanding seafood, South Beach is the place to go in Miami. If you are not into the nightlife but still want to visit South Beach, they have art deco buildings and Lummus Park, where you can enjoy the great outdoors and enjoy food from local street vendors.

2) Bal Harbour

Bal Harbour is north of Miami Beach and hugs the Atlantic coast. If you are looking for something more low-key with less foot traffic, Bal Harbour is the place to go. You can enjoy a private beach at this destination, which only residents and hotel guests can access. Bal Harbour is also the place to go if you like shopping, as there are over one hundred high-end boutique stores at Bal Harbour Shops. You can enjoy art at the Art Museum Miami or enjoy delicious food at the waterfront hotels or malls. It’s the perfect getaway!

3) Key Biscayne

This lovely destination is seven miles offshore, connected by a bridge from Miami Beach. Key Biscayne is a great place for the outdoorsy types who love water sports and golfing. Here you can enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding, golf, tennis, and beach volleyball. There is the Nature Center for nature lovers, where you can see marine life and enjoy a stroll around the mangroves. And, if you are into biking, you can hit the trails of the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, where you can bike to the lighthouse and encounter astounding views of the ocean.

4) Little Havana

If you are looking to add a bit of spice to your life, you can visit Little Havana in Miami. You can explore Calle Ocho, which has different foods to try that will awaken your palate. And, after exploring Little Havana by day, you can spend the night dancing away to Spanish music. Although it is safer to do activities at night than it has been in the past, it may be wise not to stay out too late.

Miami brings culture, nature, and great food to people worldwide, making it an excellent destination for any vacation.