Barbuda’s Caribana Festival Takes Place June 3 – June 6, 2022

[ST. JOHN’S, Antigua] – Barbuda’s popular Caribana Festival, a four-day celebration of culture, music, and pageantry, normally held over the Whit weekend, is all set to make a grand comeback following a two-year absence.

The highly anticipated festival will take place this year from June 3 – June 6. It will be under the theme ‘Reviving our culture needs me and you, Barbuda Caribana 2022’.

The Culture Coordinator within Barbuda’s Tourism, Sports, and Culture Department Jezette Davis said, “We promise it will be a weekend full of excitement, food, drinks, music, and plenty outside!”

Residents, as well as visitors attending Caribana, will have the opportunity to enjoy the horse racing action. In addition, battle it out during the fishing tournament. Best of all, dance to the sweet sounds of calypso and soca music. Plus, delight in Barbuda’s famed seafood specialties and much more.

Caribana Events

June 3: Little Mr. and Miss Barbuda

June 4: Johnny Desuza Fishing Tournament & Beach Bash

June 5: Horse Race & Calypso Melting Pot

June 6: J’ouvert, Food Fair & Marketplace

The weekend starts with the ‘Little Mr. and Miss Barbuda’. It features a cultural display of talent among the youths of Barbuda on Friday.

This will be followed by a day soaking up the sun and enjoying Barbuda’s River Beach. Plus, a fishing tournament and an epic beach bash packed with lots of games, music, and entertainment.

On Sunday, the horse races will wow audiences. In the evening, the stage will come alive with the eagerly awaited ‘Calypso Melting Pot’ with each calypsonian aiming to emerge the winner.

The final showdown that culminates the four days of culture, sports, entertainment, and revelry is the J’ouvert on Monday, a spectacular display of masqueraders dressed in humorous fashions and colorful t-shirts dancing through the streets of Codrington to live band performances and DJ music. The Monday will also feature a not-to-be missed food fair, that will display the culinary skills of amazing cooks in Barbuda and satisfy the appetite of revelers.

“Barbuda’s pink sand beaches, turquoise waters, Magnificent Frigate Bird Sanctuary, and laid-back lifestyle have for years been an attraction for visitors. Those arriving in Barbuda for the Whit weekend, will be drawn into the vibrant celebrations and revel in the feel-good vibes that will surround Caribana City during the festival”, said Marketing Communications Manager within the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Maria Blackman.

Visitors are advised to book flights, ferry, and accommodation early. Especially to ensure they don’t miss out on the excitement of Caribana.

Carnival 2022 – Reigniting The Spirit

Antigua’s Carnival, The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival, will also return following a two-year hiatus. The summer celebrations will take place from July 27 – August 2, 2022, under the theme: ‘Reigniting The Spirit’.