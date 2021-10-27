What to Look for on a Roof Before Buying a House

When buying a new home most people tend to inspect the most obvious things. This includes the layout, the location, and other pieces that are at eye level. However, it is important that you do not forget to inspect the roof before making a purchase. Roofing problems can because very expensive and when certain problems arise, they can cause damage to the rest of the house.

Here are a few things to check before making an offer.

1. The Shingles

This is a big one. Make sure to look over the roof as best as you can and make sure there are no damaged or missing shingles. If you spot something wrong with the shingles, it could mean there is a bigger underlying issue. Missing shingles could cause you to have to reroof the house which is going to cost you a pretty penny.

2 . Gutters

Make sure to look at the gutters on the house. You want to check that they are not clogged with leaves and debris and that they are not broken. Clogged gutters can lead to a range of issues.

3. Water Stains

This is something to look for on the inside. Check the ceilings of the upper floor of the house for water stains. You should also check to see whether the ceiling was painted because this could mean they painted over the stains to hide them. Water stains are a tell of leaks.

4. Age

Make sure to ask before you buy how old the current roof is. Although roofs can last for decades it is still important to know how old the roof is. The older a roof the more likely it is that you will end up having to pay for something within soon.

5. Mold

If you happen to see mold on a roof you need to find the source of the problem instead of just getting rid of the mold you see. Mold can lead to bad smells in the home as well as various health risks.

Conclusion

The roof of a home is an important part. When there is damage to a roof there will also be damage to the rest of the house. Purchasing a new home is expensive so you will want to make sure you are not going to have to spend extra money on the roof. These are just five things to look for when checking out a house you want to purchase. Make sure to let the seller know of any issues you find with the roof. They may be able to fix it before purchase or it may be something that causes you to walk away from the deal. Not all issues are going to cost a lot of time and money, but you need to know what you are walking into.

If you are unsure of how to know whether the roof is good or not, then you should reach out to your local roofing company and see if they will come do an in-depth inspection.