TechHire Summer Bootcamp Program prepares students for jobs in IT

CareerSource South Florida partners with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to launch TechHire Summer Bootcamp Program

MIAMI – CareerSource South Florida in partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools will provide its first TechHire Summer Bootcamps to 400 youth between the ages of 15-22 to become entry level professionals in high demand Information Technology (IT) careers.

The TechHire Bootcamps are designed to enhance our future workforce in the Information Technology Industry.

The initiative connects South Floridians to both traditional and nontraditional educational resources. This includes a mix of accelerated learning programs like coding bootcamps, on the job training, and other innovative channels for learning.

The program will focus on in demand skills which will emphasize short term high impact career training; targeting core principles of building a sustainable platform, ensuring measurable outcomes, creating community and employer engagement, focusing on technology skills and careers, and reducing barriers to training and employment.

Between 2016 – 2024; more than 3,200 new tech jobs are projected to become available in Miami-Dade County, with an additional 2,409 jobs opening due to attrition.

TechHire is provided by CareerSource South Florida and our partner agencies and is designed with access to accelerated learning options that provide the fastest paths to good jobs—like bootcamps and online options that give people the skills they need in months not years.

Through this initiative, youth will have an opportunity to learn and further develop their digital skills. The students will attend a five week IT Bootcamp and upon completion will receive a recognized credential.

The TechHire Bootcamp will offer its participants one of the following courses: Cisco Network, IT Network, Fiber Security and Programming/Coding.

Upon completing the program, students will receive a $300.00 stipend, and upon obtaining a credential will receive an additional $200.00 stipend.

“While reading, writing, and mathematics are among the core disciplines and foundation of a well-rounded education, increasingly digital and computer network literacy have become pivotal to students’ academic development and career readiness,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho.

“CareerSource South Florida, through its TechHire Summer Bootcamp, will provide a wonderful opportunity for students to receive targeted training related to system networks, including programming, coding, and security. It is this type of school and community partnership that helps prepare our students for the workforce and gives them a competitive edge.”

“Our goal is to build a talent supply for the Information Technology industry in our community by Building Tech Pioneers for Tomorrow”, Beasley said, “Giving the residents in Miami-Dade County the opportunity they deserve, and the skills they need to be competitive in a global economy.”