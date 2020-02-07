How to Get Rid of Mold in Your Home in 6 Easy Steps

Mold can grow undetected in your home, causing irritants and allergens that are very unhealthy. It can grow on ceiling tiles, food, carpets, paper, leaking walls, and on many different surfaces. This problem can be difficult and expensive to solve when left unattended for long. That’s why you need professional mold removal services such as the ones provided by All Dry USA in Florida.

Before the mold problem hits your home, here are preventative measures to implement.

Make Your Home Mold-Resistant

You can make your home mold-resistant by identifying the problems that are likely to attract mold. Check whether there are any damp patches or flooding in the basement from something like a leaking pipe or condensation on windows. Have a look for anything that is causing a build-up of moisture.

Once you’ve identified the problem, make sure it’s fixed as soon as possible. This might involve waterproofing your home, ripping up damp carpets, or even carrying out major excavations.

Proper Ventilation

Moisture accumulation is the most significant cause of mold growth in a home — things such as taking a shower or lots of steam when cooking attracts mold in most homes.

Ensure there is proper ventilation in your laundry room, bathroom, kitchen, and any other area that is exposed to moisture. In case you are living in an area that experiences humid climates, use dehumidifiers and AC units to draw out the moisture. It’s also advisable to open the window when showering or cooking to let the moisture out.

Excess moisture is bound to collect on your floors, windows, and walls whenever there is insufficient airflow in your home. You can avoid this by increasing air circulation. Some ways to achieve this are by moving furniture away from the walls and opening doors around the house. That way air can move in and around your home.

Ensure Water Doesn’t Seep Through the Foundation

Flood-proofing your basement doesn’t mean you have completely avoided moisture accumulation in your home. There might be water collecting near the foundation of your home, which eventually seeps into your basement or crawlspace. Make sure the ground surrounding your home is sufficiently sloped to direct water away from the foundations.

Dry All the Wet Areas

Mold has no chance of growing when there is no moisture present. Keeping your home dry is the first step towards making it mold-resistant. In case you spill anything on the carpet, make sure it has dried within two days. The same should be done whenever there is seepage into the basement or crawl spaces after a torrential downpour.

Leaking pipes should be repaired, and all water-damaged items such as furniture removed from the house. If you have the habit of leaving wet clothes in the washing machine, it’s high time you avoided this. Always remove wet items from your home and keep the walls and floors dry at all times.

Ensure Your Roof Gutters Are in Good Shape

A damaged roof can cause significant problems whenever water leaks into your home. The easiest way to detect a leakage is by checking for water stains. Make sure the gutters are cleaned and checked regularly for damages. If there are any damages, get them repaired immediately.

Bottom Line

Preventing mold in your home is as simple as avoiding moisture accumulation and allowing sufficient airflow. Keep your house dry and repair all areas that may be causing water leakage. In case your area is prone to flooding, flood-proof your house before the rains begin. Don’t forget to open windows when showering or cooking.