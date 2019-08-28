Jamaica Tourist Board Thanks Diaspora for Its Support in Marketing the Destination

NEW YORK – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) recently hosted a luncheon for key members of the Diaspora, thanking them for their role as ambassadors in promoting the destination.

JTB’s Regional Director for the Northeast USA, Philip Rose and District Sales Manager Marcia Sinclair, met with the representatives as part of an overall effort towards strengthening and deepening its relationship with the Diaspora, which has been key to the JTB’s marketing and promotional efforts.

Mr. Rose expressed his gratitude to the Diaspora for their role in helping to make the Northeast the top market for Jamaica’s stopover arrivals for the first half of 2019.

He urged for greater collaboration especially in the sharing of resources, while reiterating the JTB’s commitment to the Diaspora and their role in the success of the destination.

Representatives from the Campari Group, owners of J. Wray & Nephew Ltd outlined a number of initiatives currently in the pipeline which will target second and third generation millennials from the Diaspora.

One such effort is through the Wray & Nephew Foundation which provides scholarships and mentorships for talented young mixologists.