Courtleigh Hospitality Group Marketing Chief Honored With 2023 CMEx Leadership Award

MIAMI – Nicola Madden-Greig (OD), Group Director of Marketing & Sales at The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, was among a cadre of Caribbean tourism industry luminaries honored with a 2023 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Award recently in Miami. Presented regularly since 2013, CMEx Awards celebrate the most influential trailblazers shaping the Caribbean’s US$60 billion travel and tourism industry.

Commenting on the award, Mrs. Madden-Greig stated: “I could not be more pleased, or more proud to be recognized by CMEx. To be honored alongside so many other women and esteemed colleagues makes this award even sweeter.”

Nicola Madden-Greig (OD) A Tourism Veteran

A veteran of 20+ years in the tourism industry in Jamaica and the broader Caribbean region, Mrs. Madden-Greig carries a broad portfolio of experience encompassing aviation, cruise lines, attractions, hotels, and resorts. In addition to her leadership role within The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, Mrs. Madden-Greig currently serves as President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and sits on the Boards of the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, the Jamaican Chamber of Commerce and the Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha). She is also currently a member of the Tourism Linkages Council where she chairs Jamaica’s Gastronomy Tourism network. She is a former two-time President of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association and a former Director of the Tourism Product Development Company.

Outside of the tourism industry, Mrs. Madden-Greig is the former President of the Mona School of Business Alumnae Association, has also sat on the Board of the New Kingston Civic Association, and is co-founder and co-chair of the Kingston City Marathon.

“Nicola’s steadfast and untiring dedication to sustainable tourism development and mentorship has served to benefit our staff and organization within the Courtleigh Group, Jamaica tourism at large, and the Caribbean travel product as a whole for many years,” noted Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group. “Her CMEx Leadership Award is well-earned, and no doubt, a sign of even greater achievements in the future.”

2023 CMEx Leadership Awards Honorees

The 2023 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser was held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami. Honorees recognized alongside Mrs. Madden-Greig included:

Ewald Biemans, Owner/CEO, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba

Rosa Harris, Director, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, and Chairman, CTO Board of Directors

Stan Hartling, Owner and CEO, The Hartling Group

Joy Jibrilu, CEO, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board

Pat Montague, President/CEO, Pat Montague Marketing & Promotions

Beverly Nicolson-Doty, CEO, Figment Design and former CTO Chairman

Kevin O’Reggio, Strategic Account Director of Global Sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Michele Paige, CEO, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association

Julian Rogers MBE, Founder, MEDIAROGERS GROUP

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in New Jersey, CMEx was founded in 2009. Its mission is to support and develop the ability of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry and communities to consider the importance of tourism in sustainable development, while lending a hand to the communities involved by sharing relevant expertise, financial and in-kind assistance.

Courtleigh Hospitality Group Portfolio

One of Jamaica’s foremost tourism stakeholders, The Courtleigh Hospitality Group (CHG) owns and operates some of the country’s most iconic hotels and resorts. CHG’s Kingston-based properties include The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, and The Jamaica Pegasus. Plus, the former Wyndham Kingston Hotel, which is currently in re-development. The CHG portfolio also includes the 512-room all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. The property is long renowned for providing Jamaica’s best all-inclusive vacation value.