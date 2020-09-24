5 Cities To Consider If You Are A Real Estate Investor

Real estate investing is one of the investments that can earn you a lifetime of income, no matter where you are. Following the market dynamics, the money earned from real estate can be far more than the money invested in buying that property.

However, one of the biggest challenges is finding the best location for real estate investing. A good location is very key if you want to become a successful real estate investor. That is because of the factors like population or economy.

If you are a real estate investor in the US, wondering which the best location for you, this article is has got you covered.

1. Scottsdale

Scottsdale is among the best places in Arizona for real estate investing. Scottsdale real estate investing has a history of being among the greatest real estate investments in the long run. The appreciation rates of real estate in Scottsdale have continually increased.

Many of Scottsdale properties are near restaurants, shops, outdoor areas, and they are near big cities like Phoenix. Scottsdale real estate investing has continually grown over the years, showing a lot of investors who have considered it a hotbed of real estate investing.

Aside from its proximity to an airport, some of the other reasons that make Scottsdale a good place for real estate investing are:

The high influx of well-paying employments and companies due to its business-friendly policies.

The vibrant downtown area attracts thousands of tourists annually, which makes it proper for short-term rental investing.

The houses are of high value following house inventory shortage.

Scottsdale is a tax-friendly state.

The cost of living in Scottsdale is lower than New York and California, but it also has high standards of living.

Scottsdale real estate properties have amazing features.

Scottsdale’s economy is continually growing.

2. Boise

Boise is known for being among the top long-term real estate investments all over the USA. The prices of homes in Boise continually increase due to the demand and supply dynamics in the market.

A good point to note is that the Boise housing market emerged number one on Realtors.com forecast of metro level housing in 2020. The factors for that ranking were the expected annual growth in prices and home sales.

In Boise, the annual growth in prices was 8.1%, and growth in home sales was 0.3%. Boise’s home prices are continually increasing due to factors like the low 30-year mortgage rates and tight inventory in all of Boise housing market.

Those factors keep real estate demand in Boise high, which then results in the high prices. For property sellers, the profits expected from Boise are high. That is because the estimated yearly real estate appreciation rate is 10%.

Apart from those reasons, some of the other things that make Boise an ideal place for real estate are:

High population and employment growth, which is three times more than the national average. Population growth is 3.08%, and employment growth is 2.61%.

Low costs of conducting businesses.

Low unemployment rates stand at 3.5%.

High property appreciation.

Rental yields of 8.55%.

3. Charlotte

Charlotte is among the US’s best places for real estate investing mainly because of the high home prices caused by the persistent seller’s market. In the past five years, Charlotte’s real estate market has experienced an increase in home prices.

Homebuyers find homes in Charlotte because of the low-interest rates and the low unemployment rates. There has been an increase in the houses sold in Charlotte in the past year.

Whether you are a real estate investor who wishes to flip and sell a house, buy and rent or deal in multi-family properties, Charlotte real estate market is the place for you.

In the last quarter, Charlotte’s real estate appreciation was 0.52%, which means that sellers will sell their properties at a profit. Some of the key reasons that make Charlotte a real estate investment dream destination are:

Affordable real estate properties.

There has been an increase of 5.3% in the home values in Charlotte in the last year.

Appreciation rates equal to 2.10% annually.

High-income levels among the residents.

Charlotte was ranked among the best places to live in the US.

A 2.3% increase in employment in the last year.

Population growth of 3.7%.

Rental yield of 5.5%.

4. Nashville

The major job growth rates and numerous social options have made Nashville a top place for real estate investing. That is because the job growth rates and the social options have generated a lot of real estate activity and have contributed to population growth.

There is a high demand for houses in Nashville, considering that the cost of living is low, and there is continuous growth in jobs and the sector of technology. That has drawn a lot of people to live in Nashville. Nashville is also conveniently located, with some of the major highways meeting up there.

Some of the major reasons that have made Nashville a perfect place for real estate investing are:

Affordable real estate.

High rates of employment.

It’s an ideal geographical location.

There are more than twenty-one higher education institutes in Nashville.

It has a vibrant and continually growing economy.

5. Fort Worth

According to a recent report, Fort Worth is the best real estate market investors should be moving to. Over the last year, the home values in Fort Worth have increased by 8.5%. That value is expected to increase by 4.3% in the coming year.

There is also not a lot of competition in the real estate market in Fort Worth, making it a perfect place for investors to check out. Properties are sold for 10% less than the listing price in the real estate market in Fort Worth.

The demand for houses in Fort Worth is high, with 57.17% of the population being renters and 42.83% being homeowners. For real estate investors looking to buy and sell property, Fort Worth is the perfect place with their annual appreciation rates of 7.37%.

That means that real estate investors are guaranteed to get a good deal of profit from the sale of their properties. Some of the reasons that real estate investors should check Fort Worth out are:

Diversity of real estate markets.

Increasing job and employment rates.

There is a large military base in Fort Worth.

There are many tourists, which make it a good place for short-term rental investment.

Increasing appreciation rates.