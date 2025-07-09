Support for Small Business Growth in Miramar

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar proudly invites its newest Caribbean American-owned businesses to participate in the inaugural “Journey to Success” contest, part of the Miramar Means Business initiative. This event, hosted by Commissioner Avril Cherasard during Caribbean American Heritage Month, will shine a spotlight on the vibrant contributions of Caribbean entrepreneurs who have opened a small business in Miramar within the last 12 months.

The grand reception will happen on Thursday, July 9, 2025. It will run from 7 PM to 9 PM. The event will be at the Miramar Cultural Center. The address is 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025. The winner will be recognized at this event.

Designed to highlight entrepreneurial stories and build connections, the event will feature a fireside chat, business resources, networking, and giveaways, all focused on uplifting and creating a nurturing space for small businesses, fostering economic growth.

“Miramar continues to be a thriving hub for Caribbean entrepreneurs,” said Commissioner Cherasard. “Here in the city of Miramar we care about our small businesses. During this month, celebrating National Caribbean American Heritage Month, we want to hear from you. Share your stories. Let us know why you chose Miramar.”

How to Enter

Caribbean American business owners who launched in Miramar in the past year are encouraged to submit a short written or video story by June 30, 2025, to Commissioner Cherasard at [email protected].

Submissions should include:

Country of origin

Name of business

Why you chose the City of Miramar to launch your business

The City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department (EDH) supports the event. They help small businesses with training programs, mentorship, and funding opportunities. Their goal is to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen the local economy.

For additional information, visit: Looking for Caribbean-Owned Businesses! and https://www.investmiramar.org/Support

Register to attend the event at: MiramarMeansBusiness.eventbrite.com