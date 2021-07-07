What Role does Certified Peer Support Specialist plays in Addiction Treatment

Addiction treatment and medication really need hard work and patience. At all recovery spectrum stages, a variety of certified peer support specialists provide much support to the patient seeking alcohol treatment. Moreover, experts within this setting typically work with substance abuse from the viewpoint of being there themselves.

This article mainly examines the peer support specialist role in an alcohol/drug addiction treatment setting. Why is it recommended that drug addiction medicine practice might include peer support specialists?

Who are peer recovery support specialists?

Peer Recovery Support Specialists are recovery specialists who are in the recovery path of their own. Because of this, these specialists are uniquely qualified to support and guide others who are also going through the recovery phase from addiction.

By initiating a personal relationship with the drug addict, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist can detect indications of relapse and deterioration and act spontaneously to address the issues before they turn crazy. With one-on-one personal support, they likewise help keep the client accountable to their responsibilities and goals in sobriety.

Detoxification and peer recovery support

The leading and valuable role of the peer support specialist is to give intrapersonal care to the numerous patients who are recovering from drug addiction. Typically, these caregivers or specialists have some kind of real-life experience with recovery. Whether they are volunteer relatives, friends, or family members of a recovering patient or a former addict, certified peer support specialists are incredibly crucial when providing informational and emotional support to individuals in recovery.

Recovery support specialists contribute “street cred” to any alcohol or drugs addiction program. They are frequently the living proof that recovery from addiction works best if you put in the time and energy required to get as sober as a judge.

The peer specialists support providers offer four different types of social support in alcohol addiction treatment settings:

Instrumental, that incorporate helping with other tasks

Informational, by providing referrals to many other social service programs

Affiliation programs that help in setting up the community networks

Emotional support

Peer support specialists have an indistinct role in rehab treatment that may be difficult to evaluate under evidence-based clinical instructions and guidelines. They can share their personal story and gain patient rapport while directing them through the recuperation process.

The individual experiences of a recovery support specialist can be beneficial to a patient looking for a perfect psychological role model. Sometimes just being with somebody who has experienced the painful recuperation process and comes out the positive side is an affirmation that the drug abuse patient needs to push forward. These are sometimes even intangible, however significantly crucial mechanisms that guide correctly in the recovery process.

Benefits of Peer Recovery Support



Helps to prevent relapse Improves long-term engagement in the rehab treatment Increases the quality and duration of care for current clients, alumni, and family members Bridges the level of care gaps in addiction treatment

Leveraging certified recovery peer specialists in drug addiction treatment is a significant but sometimes undetected part of the entire recovery process. A recovery support specialist can give clinical facilities with a warm, optimistic human, reality-based voice that provides practical directions and guidance in developing perfect community support systems. While these are non-clinical guardians, they also play a vital role in rehab treatment and recuperation care modalities.

Are you also the one seeking a drug addiction treatment facility that will give compassionate care to you or your patients who are battling substance use disorders? Get in touch with the certified peer support specialists to find out more about the treatment.