5 Advantages of Having a Bedroom Humidifier

Bedroom humidifiers aren’t just for winter anymore! Whether you live in a dry climate or need to treat dry skin and hair, there are many benefits of using humidifiers in your bedroom on a regular basis. If you’re not sure if you need one in your room, read these five advantages of having a bedroom humidifier.

1) Aromatherapy

If you’re having trouble sleeping, essential oils could help. Aromatherapy can be one way to create a relaxing and calming atmosphere in your bedroom. Many experts recommend breathing in through your nose while concentrating on calming images or thoughts when inhaling essential oils—this helps keep your mind relaxed and focused on good thoughts throughout the day. When it comes time to sleep, placing an aromatherapy diffuser on your nightstand is an excellent way to get back into bed after waking up during the night.

2) Soothes Dry Skin

Dry skin is common in winter, but it can also affect people who live in drier climates. If you’re interested in moisturizing your skin, invest in a bedroom humidifier. This device puts moisture back into dry air and helps soothe dry and irritated skin. Also, some studies have shown that humidity might help improve sleep quality. In addition to improving overall health, investing in a humidifier could make your skin feel

better while you sleep!

3) Wards Off Cold Symptoms

The bedroom humidifier helps fend off cold symptoms, including sneezing, runny nose, and coughing. The cool mist fills your room with moisture and can even help you get to sleep when you have nasal congestion. During cold season, it’s important to take steps that will protect yourself from germs lurking around. You should regularly disinfect surfaces with antibacterial wipes, wash your hands frequently throughout the day. Avoid touching door handles with your bare hands if you are sick.

4) Removes Dust Mites

A humidifier doesn’t just improve air quality by adding moisture to dry air, it also helps reduce dust mites. A bedroom humidifier kills dust mites by trapping them in its water reservoir, which acts as a breeding ground for these pests. Most insects and arachnids can’t survive in water that is above 40% humidity. By keeping your bedroom at 40 percent or higher, you can effectively rid your home of these allergens. To help ensure even distribution of mist throughout your room, invest in a model with multiple nozzles. For additional protection against dust mites, make sure to change out your humidifier’s filter regularly (some filters should be replaced every two weeks).

5) No Air Purifiers Needed

Air purifiers might help in some cases, but there’s nothing worse than waking up to white dust all over your furniture and walls. The easiest way to keep that from happening is by using a humidifier in your bedroom at night. If you want even more comfort while sleeping, use one of these humidifiers with features like automatic shut-off timers, LED display screens and adjustable settings. Not only will they help reduce dryness, they’ll also create a relaxing environment that can enhance your quality of sleep.

