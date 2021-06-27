Ways to protect your car from South Florida weather

Car damage due to external factors is commonplace everywhere. However, there are some places that are especially notorious for being rough with automobiles and everything in general. Florida surely qualifies as one such place. Florida is plagued with everything from high tarmac melting temperatures to category five hurricanes.

Plus, don’t forget the salt and the humidity in the air all year round. It’s common for used cars in Florida to be more damaged than in other states. Sometimes even the new cars for sale in South Florida are damaged while sitting at the dealerships.

What exactly makes Florida terrible for your car?

The Sunshine State ranks up very high on the UV exposure list which often leads to oxidation of the exterior of automobiles. High temperature with strong sunlight quickly fades away the top layer of a car’s paint.

Cars in Florida also need to deal with wet and humid months that further accelerate the damage caused by the scorching sunlight. And once the humidity and ocean air reaches the metals, rusting is just a piece of cake. The potent mix of heat, humidity, and recurring rain is a sure shot way to rust.

And if this is not enough, Florida will throw hurricanes at your automobile. Hurricane season peaks from August through October and can even last May through December. And these tropical storms are not to be underestimated.

How to protect your vehicle?

Protection against hot elements

The standard practice to prevent or minimize sun and heat-related damage is through the routine application of Carnauba wax. Wax will provide an additional layer and a necessary one that will provide protection against the environment. One application can help keep the heat at bay for a couple of months. Another additional benefit is that it will also make your paint scheme pop. The easiest way to get a wax coat on is by fetching professional help. Or if you have a buffer lying around you can do the job yourself. Just keep in mind, no swirls left behind.

Another more advanced method against sun damage is paint sealant. This bonds with the top coat of the paint and provides excellent protection against heat and UV rays. And lastly, there is the option of Ceramic Coating. This option is a tried and tested tool as a heavy-duty option to maximize your vehicle investment. This method utilizes a liquid polymer coat which provides a durable additional layer on top of the paint. This option is the most expensive, however, you also get extended warranties to cover any cost of unexpected damage.

Heat and sun damage can also creep up inside the cars through the windows. Parking under the scorching sun for long hours can lead to wear and tear of the interior. There is an easy fix to this in the form of a leather conditioner. This will keep your interior leather upholstery covered and hydrated. This dampens the buildup of cracks and tears associated with leather. Plastic surfaces can also be coated with plastic wax to prevent any discoloration due to heat. You can also tint your windows and use windshield sun protectors when you are parked for a long time.

And if you own an electric car, make it a habit to park it under the shade. Summer and high temperatures are the leading cause of battery replacements. Heat can cause the battery fluid to evaporate, thus causing internal damage. So, keep an eye on your battery because neglecting it even once can leave you stranded on the side of the road.

Protection against the wet elements

Now a car is surely no match for a storm with winds blowing above 100 MPH. However, the car is still probably your second most valuable asset. So parking it in any open space is a strict no. Winds in these tropical storms can easily hurl debris at your vehicle and wreck the exterior. In severe cases, the wind can literally topple your car over. So if you don’t have a garage to park into, find a spot that is least likely to have debris accumulation.

Heavy rains can also damage your car. So keep an eye out on your tires and alloys for any signs of damage. Florida also witnesses flood-like situations that can easily damage your braking system. So, after every major weather anomaly get your braking system thoroughly checked by a trained mechanic.

Florida residents also have a lot of hydroplaning concerns due to their roads being wet so often. Hydroplaning is dangerous while driving but it is especially dangerous if you are moving around with a set of worn-out tires. So keep an eye out for wear and tear of tires. Also, due to the high temperature, make sure to not overfill your tires. Because intense heat can easily shoot up the pressure and you might be left on the side of the road with a blown-out tire.

Humidity and wetness is another major culprit that degrades cars in Florida faster. To prevent any rust build-up get your car and especially rust-prone parts coated with anti-rust paint or lacquer. If you eliminate the contact point between the metal and the humidity, salt, and water in the air. You eliminate any chances of rusting-related wear and tear. Rust-proofing your vehicle will help provide protection for years on end.

Florida can also be incredibly dusty, so be wary about the dust causing abrasions on your car’s paint. Strictly use a microfiber cloth for wiping out dust and dirt. Also, invest in seat covers. Seat covers are basically another expendable layer between you and the seat of your car. Going for seat covers also gives you the choice to match and use new colors of your choice.

Verdict

With so many things out there that can damage your car, maintenance of one can feel very overwhelming. However, just by following regular checkups, and providing it with protection against the elements, you can easily save a few hundred to a thousand bucks when you come to sell your belongings.