Sports Cars Most loved by South Floridians

Over the years sports cars have always captivated automobile enthusiasts not only because of the incomparable power it brings but also for its state-of-the-art technology that is incorporated into its construction.

Florida is one of the places that house most of the classic models of sports cars along with the latest and most advanced “road legal” machines that ply the roads displaying its highly-valued features and power.

Here are some of the most beloved sports cars you’ll often see in the sunshine state:

Ford Mustang

This American-made sports car has captured the hearts of many Americans since its production in 1964. It has evolved over the years with its unfailing appeal to car enthusiasts in and outside of Florida. The 2018-19 Mustang GT has an overwhelming power of 460 hp and 420 lb.-ft. Torque from its 5.0L V8 engine.

Its performance also comes with style and luxury with a six-way driver seat with power lumbar. Along with cloth upholstery, sharp blade-style spoiler, LED fog lights, and air extractors vented on the hood. It’s a muscle car that is timeless and powerful.

Chevrolet Corvette

Another American-made machine that epitomizes the definition of a “muscle car”. The first Chevrolet Corvette C1 sprung up to the list of premiere luxury performance cars in 1956 and has never left since. Muscle cars are classically known to have a long body that blitz through a straight road. The 2017-19 model cranks out 455 hp and 460 lb.-ft. of torque using a 6.2L V8 engine.

It comes in a standard 7-speed manual transmission but also has an automatic transmission variety. Well-known for being a rear wheeled sports car it comes with 18-inch front wheels and 19-inch wheels in the rear. The premium leather upholstery showcases the luxury and comfort that comes with its unrivaled power.

Chevrolet Camaro

Another Chevrolet model, the Camaro has become a modern icon that mixes classic American muscle car with the sleek look of advanced sports cars. And just like its Corvette sibling, it comes with a 6.2L V8 engine that spits out 455 hp of power and 455 lb.-ft. of torque. It also comes with eye-catching 20-inch wheels and a subtle rear spoiler.

Lamborghini Aventador

Famous in a lot of movie scenes and in real life, where under the vibrant Miami nightlife, a celebrity pulls up in a car that looks like it came straight out of a science fiction novel. The Lamborghini Aventador has become one of the most coveted cars being collected by the elites in the affluent cities of Florida.

Made by a dissatisfied Ferrari car owner (the story has it, his complaints were dismissed by Enzo Ferrari) and a well-established owner of a tractor company. The talented Ferruccio Lamborghini proceeded to make his brand to rival those that was well-known in his time. Fast forward to today, each variation of the Lamborghini Aventador now comes with a naturally aspirated V12 engine with Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission, banging out an amazing of up to 770 hp is some of its editions.

Nissan 370Z

The illustrious and fun-loving beach-goers of Daytona Beach, Florida may opt to convertible sports cars to enjoy the outdoors. The Nissan 370Z with its swooping roofline has an irresistible appeal to car enthusiasts who love to get crazy with their handles. Although it comes up short than the other sports cars in the list, its amazing maneuverability gives you better control with sharp turns and curves.

There you have it, sports cars are about style, luxury, and performance. The perfect marriage of technology and art, which then molded with the driver’s skill and passion to subvert the open road under man’s magnificent creation.