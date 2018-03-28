Warrior King joins movement to endorse ‘Peace on the Streets’

Kingston, Jamaica – The humble lion Warrior King has joined the all star line up of reggae greats including the fire man Capleton, the messenjah Luciano and Chezidek in the third annual concert series dubbed Guinness Peace on the Streets.

The concert styled peace initiative is slated to take place on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Beer Fest Grounds, JFK in Nassau, Bahamas.

Warrior King, who released his most recent single “Nuh Fraid” earlier this year – a follow up to his 2016 Rootz Warrior album – is on a mission to promote peace and love for 2018.

“We feel this link is quite fitting because I am all about promoting the peace; and my song “Nuh Fraid” is a project that hits out ‘gainst the criminals. We a come together as a people, not just nations, to make them know that there is strength in numbers. So we just want to encourage the Bahamians them to come out and promote the peace on Saturday,” says Warrior King.

Warrior King is also set to for performances in Miami and Orlando, Florida; Kentucky; New York, New York and Toronto, Canada between April and May 2018.

Event Promoter Jeranamo Ellis of Alliance Entertainment says the entity which has been in existence for the past 10 years, has been promoting peace shows for the last three years.

“We just believe in strictly culture vibes, peace and more conscious music. The artistes on the line up were selected because of their background and the role that they play in promoting culture music and conscious music. These artistes speak for themselves and how they promote peace, love and unity,” shares Ellis.

Peace on the Streets in expected to be a major long term annual initiative in the Bahamas, showcasing top reggae acts whose messages are in keeping with the mandate of the initiative. Pre-sold tickets to the event are available for US$20 at The New Village Pub, Bookie Bren and all 700 Wines locations.