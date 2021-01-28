Casino Bonuses: How to find Good Online Offers

When you think about it, good bonuses are the one thing nearly all casino players agree on. People have different tastes on slots and payment methods. Some prefer to use chatbots. Others would rather make a call. But when it comes to bonuses, everyone appreciates a sweet bonus.

To be clear, not every casino offer has favorable policies. And that’s why some players reject bonuses. But if there’s a good reward to claim, it’s hard to see people rejecting it. So, how do you find an irresistible online casino bonus?

Visit a Casino Bonus Comparison Website

In this age of online reviews, there’s a review website for every industry. In the casino space, comparison websites compare several things: casinos, bonuses, games, and payment methods to name a few. This means you don’t have to stress out trying to find a reliable gaming website or bonus.

All you need is to check out a casino comparison website that targets your country. In Canada, check online casino bonuses on a review website that compares casinos with bonuses for Canadians. If you live in the UK, look for bonuses on a comparison website for British casinos.

Another important feature to check from a review website is objectivity. It’s essential that you get bonus reviews from a site that compares casinos without favor. That way, you’ll find bonuses from top-rated operators known for their reliable services.

Look out for New Casinos

New casinos understand one thing. To thrive in the competitive iGaming environment, they have to give players what they like: Great Bonuses. As a result, nearly every new operator opens with a series of rewards for new and regular customers.

The best new casinos give you bonuses with few or no wagering requirements. Alternatively, they award you offers without asking for deposits. Essentially, these are irresistible bonuses you could claim to win some extra cash in the process.

When it comes to loyalty bonuses, unfortunately, new casinos don’t have everything figured out. They open with all their focus on attracting new customers. As a result, they have more welcome packages and few loyalty rewards.

Compare Multiple Casinos

Because bonuses are powerful marketing tools, nearly every online casino has a form of reward. The beauty of it is that each operator’s bonuses are different. Many websites give you a 100% match on your first deposit. But some companies choose unique offerings, let’s say a weekly 10% cashback offer, daily free spins or a loyalty program.

Comparing several casinos allows you to check the strengths and weaknesses of various offers. For example, you can check which bonus comes with the fewest wagering requirements. Also, you can compare the maximum you can withdraw and game weightings.

In case you’re wondering, wagering requirements determine the amount of money you must spend to cash out bonus winnings. For that reason, it’s essential to pick a bonus with few or no playthrough. Most operators also place a limit on the maximum you can withdraw from bonuses. But look out for bonuses with the biggest limits.

Play at a Generous Casino Regularly

As we mentioned earlier, some casinos are excellent at rewarding loyal customers. All they need from you is to play slots and table games regularly. You don’t have to spend a lot of money although they value high rollers more than regular players.

At a good casino, you can receive a handful of free spins every week for doing nothing more than logging into your account. Then you get more money based on the number of times you deposit. Alternatively, they could have specific rules that determine how loyal players get rewarded.

For example, some websites give you a bonus for your first deposit of the week—Monday to Wednesday. Others award you when you deposit on the weekends. All the same, the bottom line is to receive a bonus for being a regular customer.

Check out Casino Streamers

Twitch and YouTube are the new hangout places for casino players. The platforms provide a place for experts to teach newbies how to select casinos, win at games and find bonuses. Some streamers also broadcast as they play at high roller casinos for entertainment reasons.

The most popular casino Twitch channels have 50,000+ followers, so these are popular platforms. Although most people subscribe to various channels for entertainment and gaming tips, you can also discover casinos with great bonuses.

Twitch streamers are in the business of growing their followership. And one way of attracting the attention of casino fans is to show them sites with great bonuses. Sometimes these broadcasters also partner with operators to give random fans free spins with no playthrough. So, become an active fan at popular Twitch and YouTube channels to increase your chances of winning.

Subscribe to Bonus Newsletters

So, you want to find great bonuses without lifting a finger? Subscribe to the email news letters of your favorite casinos or bonus review websites. You’ll receive updates of bonuses daily, weekly and monthly for as long as you remain subscribed.

According to experts, it’s best that you use a dedicated email for subscriptions. The reason is that casinos and bonus comparison sites can be aggressive with their promotions and marketing campaigns. So, unless you’re fine with receiving tons of gambling-related emails to your primary address, look for a dedicated email address.

Another thing to note is that you can customize your subscription to receive only the most relevant messages. If you like bonuses for slots, for example, you can tailor your subscriptions to avoid messages not related to slots bonuses.

Your Turn

Finding a quality bonus is easier said than done. There’s a perfect explanation behind it—both players and casinos want to make a profit through bonuses. As a player, you want a bonus with favorable terms. As such, take time to compare multiple casinos.

If you don’t have the time, check out bonus comparison sites. You could even subscribe to their newsletters for regular promotions. But as stated, use a dedicated email address.