Vybz Kartel Showed His “Adidja Palmer” at The GRAMMYs

by Leo Gilling

SOUTH FLORIDA – In September 2024, I published a letter to Vybz Kartel titled “Leo Gilling: A Letter to Mr. Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer.” The letter aimed to guide Mr. Palmer on how to showcase rehabilitation. As someone active on social media, I found it impossible to ignore Vybz. I engaged deeply in some of his discussions on YouTube and absorbed news coverage about him. It’s clear that Adidja knows how to market himself; he is a captivating presence and excels on social media, consistently attracting the attention of Jamaican media.

I admire what he has accomplished in transforming public perception. Vybz has made charitable donations, mentored emerging artists and youth, and actively participated in his community, playing pick-up football. Most importantly, he has been candid about his past, taking ownership of his experiences. Like many current Jamaican artists, he has taken to the stage dressed in a suit and tie, capturing the eyes of those who may not have previously viewed him in a positive light.

During his time in prison, Kartel produced an album that was recently nominated for a Grammy. He successfully applied for and received a visa, attending the Grammys event in Los Angeles.

Inspired by the Grammys, I penned my article. My observations of Vybz Kartel’s peak led me to write a brief Facebook post that quickly gained traction. In my post, I expressed my admiration for how Vybz eloquently addressed questions, representing himself with poise at the red-carpet event. He fit seamlessly into the occasion, reflecting both style and intellect while also honoring artists like Buju Banton and Beenieman, who paved the way for him.

While there were a few negative comments, the majority were positive.

One commented:

“I’m not a fan, but I must recognize his presentation and contributions to himself and the community. When you see it, you must acknowledge it.”

Another wrote:

“If God can forgive, so can we. He did his time. Though I didn’t watch, I believe he appears humbled and grateful for a second chance. He seems to be on a good path, supported by a loyal partner. Wishing him all the best; we should be supportive.”

A third supporter noted:

“You sounded grounded and focused; you excelled in the interviews. From nothing to something—big-up ghetto youth, Hollywood was rocked. When Vybz answered fluently, the best came from the ghetto. Don’t forget that.” Adidja Palmer attended the Grammys with his fiancée is Sidem Öztürk.

I do not know if Kartel read my letter to him last year; however, his journey reflects the essence of my suggestions. He is doing a remarkable job presenting himself to the public and reshaping perceptions of who he may have hidden from many in the past. Congrats, Adidja Vybz Kartel Palmer. You are now making waves in a new light.