VP Records kicks off 40th Anniversary with Star Studded Launch of Strictly The Best

NEW YORK – VP Records, the world’s largest reggae music company, will kick off its 40th Anniversary with a return to Jamaica for the launch of its highly anticipated, Strictly the Best compilation album.The event, Strictly The Best – LIVE Montego Bay will take place at Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records restaurant in Montego Bay on Wednesday, January 30.

For the first time VP Records is taking the launch of the series globally by presenting a one-of-a-kind multimedia event which includes television broadcast on RETV and TVJ in Jamaica, radio broadcast on FAME FM with global link-ups, live streaming on YouTube TV and watch parties in Ocho Rios, Kingston, New York, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale and Toronto.

Estelle, Beenie Man, Alborosie, Christopher Martin, Shenseea, Jah9, Teejay, Bulby York, Tarrus Riley, Romain Virgo, and Raging Fyah are amongst the acts slated to perform along with guest appearances from some of reggae music’s biggest stars.

“Jamaica is where it all started for the Chin family and Randy’s Records, which would later go on to become VP Records. To celebrate our 40th anniversary we felt it important to return to our roots,” said company president Randy Chin. “With UNESCO appointing reggae music as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity and ahead of reggae month, the timing of the launch of Strictly the Best couldn’t be more appropriate.”

Strictly the Best Live Watch Parties

In North America watch parties will take place Wednesday, January 30th from 8pm to 10 pm at the following venues:

Blue Martini – Fort Lauderdale

2432 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Eat Right Caribbean Restaurant – Atlanta

7173 Covington Hwy Lithonia, GA 30058

Sandz Bar and Grill – New York City

234-32 Merrick Blvd, Laurelton, NY 11413

Epiphany Restaurant and Lounge – Toronto

55 Beverly Hills Dr, North York, ON M3L 1A2, Canada

VP Records has been at the forefront of globalizing reggae music and a major part of the journey has been consistently producing the Strictly The Best albums since 1990.

The highly anticipated series present the hottest songs and breaking artists from dancehall and reggae, which are at the core of VP Records.

To connect with the live stream from the VP Records YouTube Channel, subscribe and click the push notification bell for updates and reminders about the event.