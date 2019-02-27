Jamaica Welcomes FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy

Tourist Capital of Jamaica, Montego Bay is First Stop on World Cup Trophy Tour

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s tourist capital, Montego Bay is set to welcome the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy on Sunday, March 3, 2019. This represents the trophy’s first stop following the February 24 start of the World Cup Trophy Tour in Paris, France, hosts of this summer’s tournament.

The World Cup Trophy will be on display at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm this Sunday, ahead of the Reggae Girlz’ second game of a two-match friendly series versus Chile. Match time is 7:00 pm.

“We are excited that Jamaica was selected as the first stop for the World Cup Trophy Tour, which will give local football fans an opportunity to celebrate the historic achievement of our Reggae Girlz,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “We are equally thrilled to have the Reggae Girlz playing on home soil. Sports enthusiasts should go out and get their tickets early, as that’s all that will be required in order to get a glimpse of the coveted prize up close.”

Jamaica’s senior national women’s soccer team, the Reggae Girlz, qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup after beating Panama on penalties in the third-place game at the CONCACAF qualifying tournament. With this win, the team became the first Caribbean nation ever to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

Following their historic qualification, the Reggae Girlz are now ranked 53rd, their highest ever FIFA ranking, having moved up 11 places in the December edition.