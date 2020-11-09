VP Records Honors the Ongoing Legacy of Musician Clive Hunt

[NEW YORK] – On November 13th, VP Records celebrates the work of an unsung hero in reggae and Jamaican music; producer, instrumentalist, writer, and arranger Maurice Clive Hunt.

Hunt is best known for the Abyssinians’ landmark Satta Massa Ganna album, Dennis Brown’s “Milk and Honey,” Beres Hammond’s “Putting Up Resistance,” and for more recent VP Records releases featuring Richie Spice, Jah Cure, Queen Ifrica, and Jah9.

Hunt is celebrated through an anthology of his classic productions, Bad, Bad, Bad, and an all new instrumental LP, Blue Lizzard. More than 50 of Hunt’s essential sessions are also collected on the new VP Records Icons series playlist, Clive Hunt – Satta Massa Ganna, found on major streaming platforms.

Stream the playlist here:

Blue Lizzard is the first reggae instrumental album of its kind to come out of Jamaica since the heyday of Channel One and Joe Gibbs’ studios in the late 1970s and Rico Rodriguez’s influential Man From Wareika album. Blue Lizzard features original compositions and several classic adaptations, all arranged by Hunt.

“I came up in the ska era. I played trumpet originally. That was my introduction to everything I do musically,” says the gifted musician, who brought together a multi-generational roster of artists for the Blue Lizzard sessions. The players included Dean Fraser, Bobby Ellis and Nambo Robinson, Robbie Lyn, Franklyn Bubbler Waul, Wayne Armond, Squidley Cole, and Kirk Bennett. The album was recorded at Jimmy Cliff’s Sunpower studio between 2016-2018.

“I have always been into instrumentals. Our culture, our music, was very much [about] instrumentals, even dub, came about as the other side of the music without the vocal. I was doing all this work for VP. A lot of time we go in the studio and lay four or five riddims and … maybe two or three are voiced and the others are sitting there. I said hey, let me do something with these.” This is where the core horn section of Dean Fraser, Everald Gayle and Dwight Richards came into the picture, with special appearances from the late Nambo Robinson and Bobby Ellis, who passed away shortly after the recording was completed. Ellis is featured playing flugelhorn on “Bobby Blue.”

Blue Lizzard is available on digital platforms and a limited-edition vinyl pressing.

Providing deeper context for the Clive Hunt story, Bad, Bad, Bad is a historical compilation of Clive Hunt’s exceptional 1970s and 80s roots reggae productions, compiled by Chris O’Brien, featuring various artists that helped build the producer’s reputation and recorded legacy.

The collection includes rare tracks by Bonny Gayle, Dennis Brown, The Abyssinians, Junior Murvin, Max Romeo, Marcia Griffiths, and Pablo Moses, as well as Clive Hunt himself in his ‘Lizzard’ vocalist persona.

Bad, Bad, Bad is available on vinyl, CD with liner notes, and all digital streaming platforms.

Together, these releases show the resilience of one of reggae’s greatest producers and a key contributor to the legacy of Jamaican music.

For more on Clive Hunt, watch this 2019 interview discussing the Blue Lizzard album and his production career.

Watch Mr. Hunt on YouTube

Listen to Mr. Hunt on SoundCloud