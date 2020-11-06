Dean Fraser To Drop New Yuletide Album titled “Nyahbinghi Christmas”

Popular Jamaican saxophonist, Dean Fraser, to release “Nyahbinghi Christmas,” a 16-track album to usher in the 2020 yuletide season in a Rastafarian way

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – “Nyahbinghi Christmas” is the latest body of work from the legendary Jamaican saxophonist Dean Fraser, as he looks to treat music lovers in different parts of the world to amazing sounds as the yuletide season draws near.

The album is set to be officially released on November 20, 2020, with Fraser teaming up with Tad Dawkins Jr. of Tads Records, to deliver 16 Christmas songs, driven by traditional Rastafarian rhythms.

“Nyahbinghi is Jamaican music, an’ I want to bring a new instrumentation to these songs. Wi keep it musical but with a different vibe,” Dean Fraser said during a recent interview with Jamaica Observer.

The story of reggae music will be incomplete without the mention of Dean Fraser. Known for his mastery of the saxophone, the Kingston-born multitalented Fraser has contributed to tons of reggae recordings since the mid-seventies. He is looking to continue in the trend in his latest project as he delivers true Rastafarian music to lovers of reggae across the globe.

The Christmas album offers lovers of good music an amazing end to the seemingly tumultuous 2020. Some songs on the project that have gotten the ‘binghi’ treatment include When a Child is Born, Christmas A Cum (Mi Waa Mi Llama), Long Time Ago, Santa Ketch Up Inna Mango Tree, Merry Christmas, and Felice Navidad. Other songs on the album are Little Donkey, Virgin Mary, First Noel, Angles We Have Heard on High, What Child Is This, I See Joyful Silence, We Three Kings, and Drumma Boy.

“I wouldn’t say Christmas is my favourite time of di year; only thing I love about Christmas is di songs…they are well-written and worth listening to,” Fraser said.

Fraser worked with other amazing minds on the project, with the likes of percussionists Congo Billy, Hector Lewis and the late great Denver “Feluke” Smith adding the authentic Nyahbinghi feel to the album. Other acts that featured on different songs on the album include bassist Mikey Fletcher, guitarists Dario Morgan and Lamont Savory, keyboardist Andrew Marsh, and flutist Zoe Mcintyre also played on the songs.

“Nyahbinghi Christmas” will be released digitally and on physical CD on November 20, 2020.

To pre-order “Nyahbinghi Christmas,” please visit – https://smarturl.it/NyabinghiChristmas.