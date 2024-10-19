Visa and Jamaica Food and Drink Festival’s Tasty Ten-Year Partnership

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) turns 10 this year, and Visa International is thrilled to be part of the celebration once again. As the main sponsor of the festival, Visa is proud to support an event that is a key part of Jamaica’s food scene. This festival brings together the best food and drinks from the island in a lively, community-focused setting.

Waldemar Cordero, Marketing Senior Director for Visa in the Caribbean and Central America, expressed his excitement about being involved in the festival’s decade-long run. “We’re really excited to be part of the 10th staging of the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival. It’s amazing to see how far this festival has come, and we’re proud to have been part of the journey over the last 6 years. This festival isn’t just about food, it’s about celebrating Jamaica’s rich culture and the incredible talent that drives it.”

Dynamic Collaboration

Visa’s partnership with JFDF has grown over the years, evolving from a traditional sponsorship into a dynamic collaboration that enhances the festival experience for everyone. “Our relationship with the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival has deepened over time,” said Waldemar. “We’ve moved from simply being a sponsor to becoming the main partner, working closely with the organizers to bring fresh, exciting elements to the event each year. This time around, we’re especially excited about the initiatives we’re rolling out that will make it easier and more enjoyable for attendees to experience all that the festival has to offer.”

This year, Visa is bringing a renewed energy to its role as a main sponsor. According to Waldemar, the decision to return was a no-brainer. “We came back because we believe in what this festival stands for. It’s a fantastic platform for showcasing Jamaica’s culinary brilliance, and we want to help elevate that. We’re expecting this year’s event to be the best one yet; the food, the people, the atmosphere! It’s all going to be incredible.”

Visa’s support goes beyond just being present at the event. The company is actively contributing to the festival with initiatives that align with its broader mission of supporting local businesses and empowering Jamaican entrepreneurs. “We’re all about supporting local talent, and this festival is a perfect match for our goals,” Waldemar shared. “Festival-goers can look forward to exclusive promotions, seamless payment options, our platinum VISA card offerings and some other really cool experiences at our booth. We want to make sure everyone has a great time while also highlighting the ease and security of digital payments.”

Win A Trip to Trinidad Carnival 2025

Visa is excited to enhance the celebration of the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival’s milestone 10th year by offering an exclusive hospitality package to Trinidad Carnival 2025. One lucky Visa cardholder who purchases festival tickets between October 16 and November 9 will win this incredible experience. This offering includes 2 Economy Class tickets from Kingston, Jamaica to Port of Spain, Trinidad; 6 nights of luxury accommodation at the Hyatt Regency; and comprehensive airport transfers and event transportation. The winner and their guest will enjoy inclusive meals, stylish Monday Wear and Carnival Tuesday costumes, and access to premier events such as Brian Lara’s Event and PinkNicTT. Additionally, they will be treated to glamour make-up and photos. This package promises to deliver an unforgettable festival experience and celebrate the unified Caribbean culture in style.

In addition, one lucky winner from our Caribbean neighbour Trinidad and Tobago, who uses the First Citizen’s Bank card in Trinidad, will win a trip for two to the Food and Drink Festival in Jamaica. This is a free trip for two winners. They will enjoy the festival and visit beautiful places in Jamaica. These places include Dunn’s River Falls and Port Royal.