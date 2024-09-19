Jamaica Food and Drink Festival’s Boozy Tea Affair Delights Guests

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sipping in Style! The Jamaica Food & Drink Festival (JFDF) brought a fresh twist to its second pre-festival event, Sips: A Boozy Tea Affair, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at Terra Nova Poolside. Guests enjoyed an afternoon of Bombay Sapphire cocktails and high tea treats in a chic setting.

Sips was elevated by the stylish tea party attire of the attendees and a thoughtfully curated selection of gourmet bites paired with cocktails from CPJ Beverages. Caribbean Dreams added a playful twist to the afternoon with their boozy tea creations, and Häagen-Dazs added its signature ice cream flavours, offering a sweet treat throughout the evening. DJ Rio’s music perfectly complemented the event’s relaxed yet sophisticated vibe, and Terra Nova’s backdrop provided the ideal setting for a memorable Sunday afternoon.

With the countdown to JFDF’s main event ticking down, Sips offered an exciting preview of what’s to come at the Jamaica Food & Drink Festival 2024, from November 7-10. The event also celebrated the fantastic sponsors who made it possible, including CPJ Ltd, Terra Nova All Suite Hotel, Serge, Gold Seal Flour, Caribbean Dreams, and Häagen-Dazs.

To sweeten the deal, Visa, the Festival’s presenting sponsor, is offering cardholders an exclusive presale of festival tickets at special discounted rates. It’s a great opportunity to secure tickets early and enjoy JFDF at a reduced price.

Next on the pre-festival lineup is Saveur, happening October 6, 2024, at Broken Plate. The evening will feature a multi-course, wine-paired tasting menu.

Jamaica Food & Drink Festival promises to raise the bar with bold flavours, and creative experiences. Best of all, an unforgettable celebration of Jamaica’s culinary scene.