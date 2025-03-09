peDr. Leo Gilling

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Since his release from prison, Vybz Kartel has defied expectations by becoming a model citizen. For many, this transformation was unexpected. As someone who followed his appeal case closely, I was a strong advocate for his release, not based on his guilt or innocence, but because I believed the legal system had mistreated him. Early in 2024, I took a deep dive into his 2014 case and subsequent appeal and was appalled that he was still incarcerated. However, I was relieved to learn that his case was headed to the Privy Council, Jamaica’s final court of appeal.

My relief at his release from prison wasn’t rooted in a belief in his innocence but in the fact that the court had finally made a just decision. Frankly, I didn’t think he should have spent so much time in prison, but I’m satisfied that he is now free.

On September 28, 2024, I published an article titled “A Letter to Mr. Adidja’ Vybz Kartel’ Palmer.” In it, I offered suggestions on how he could rebuild his place in society. I continue to follow his journey because I’m curious to see where this iconic artist will go next. In conversations with friends, many insisted, “Vybz will be Vybz; he can’t change.”

2014 Court Case

Living in California, 3,000 miles from Jamaica, before his 2014 court case, I wasn’t exposed to much news about him, his lifestyle, or his music. Frankly, if you had asked me back then to name one of his songs, I wouldn’t have been able to.

Over the past two years, I’ve heard enough negative stories about Vybz Kartel to “sink a ship.” Yet, to my surprise, and likely to many others, he has turned his life around. Of course, he faces the same challenges as anyone reintegrating into society after prison and could choose the expected path.

However, the difference might be that Vybz entered prison wealthy and emerged 13 years later with his fortune intact. We know, however, that no matter the path he chose, he would still maintain his loyal fan base and sell records. Whether you agree with me or not, it’s clear that Vybz has transformed himself. I am happy, as do many people, to see his chosen course.

Re-entering society after 13 years in prison is an uphill battle for anyone. The visible and invisible barriers to reintegration are daunting. Finding employment is a significant hurdle, as few employers are willing to hire someone with a criminal record. This form of discrimination is widely accepted in society. Compounding the issue, many formerly incarcerated individuals lack the skills needed to secure decent jobs.

Homelessness and mental health struggles often lead to a revolving door of incarceration. Coping mechanisms, though meant to protect, can become enemies of sanity. Without family support, the risk of homelessness becomes all too real. Social stigma, community rejection, financial instability, lack of education, and fractured family ties are common challenges for those reintegrating into society.

Release From Prison

Vybz has been open about his time in prison and the difficulties he faced. He has consistently maintained his innocence and pursued legal appeals to clear his name. Whether you wish to believe him or not, he has traveled the right paths to justice. Since his release from prison, he has traveled extensively with his fiancée, rebuilt relationships with his children, and reconnected with his roots. His appearance at the Grammys was awe-inspiring as he paid respect to the artists who came before him, a gesture that spoke volumes about his growth.

Today, Vybz Kartel is rebuilding his life and earning the respect of Caribbean leaders eager to engage with him. His journey is a testament to resilience and transformation, proving that redemption is possible even after 13 years behind bars.

Today’s “Vybz” inspires me! I truly admire his ability to forge positive connections and transform lives. I’m on board as a fan as long as he keeps spreading that positive energy! Jamaica complains much about the high rate of recidivism in the country. Kartel has the answer. Don’t we hope all people with felony convictions would “dweet” like VyBZ?