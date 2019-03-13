Join the Cultural Conversations at The Betsy Hotel – Pioneering Women in Hip Hop

Miami Beach – The Cultural Conversations series powered by Yvette N. Harris( Founder, Harris Public Relations) and The Betsy Hotel celebrates women’s history month on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Betsy Hotel (1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139) at 2pm.

At this month’s Cultural Conversations the topic will be, “Pioneering Women in Hip Hop and Spoken Word: Reflections and How Is The Torch Being Passed on Today” panel.

The event is free and open to the public by RSVP@thebetsyhotel.com

The historical contributions of women to the hip hop and spoken word arena are tremendous. They have always moved the culture forward with amazing lyrics, standout feature performances, and overall swag that has helped each narrative grow over the past 40 years.

“I’ve worked at The Betsy Hotel for almost a decade, watching the emergence of so many exciting cultural programs. I’m so honored now to be co-curating this brand new program with my colleague Yvette N. Harris It’s a program that highlights the vibrant world of African American culture, through panel conversations, multi-media presentations, and great food”, noted Ed Ponder, Director of Food and Beverage at The Betsy, and a well-known thought leader in South Florida for his charitable and community building work.

“Hip hop and spoken word would not exist without the support and participation of women. I grew up in the era of Queen Latifah, Jessica Care Moore, Monie Love, Roxanne Shante, and Salt and Pepper to name a few, states Yvette N.Harris, co-curator.

The Nuyorican Cafe and Def Poetry Jam show in New York were spots I frequented to get my spoken word dose. We are excited to celebrate these amazing women and help support the ones currently charting their path in the industry now”.

Moderator of Cultural Conversations

Marie Vickles-Director of Education, Perez Art Museum Miami

Cultural Conversations Panelists

Elora Mason – CEO, Publicist

Lorenzo Ice Tea Thomas – Veteran Radio & TV Personality

Deborah Magdalena – CEO, Spoken Soul Festival

Mark Gordon – Artist / Entertainment Influencer

Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughns – Spoken Word Artist

SHE-J-Hercules – Air Personality, 99 Jamz

DJ Fly Guy – Celebrity DJ

Donald Jones – Law Professor, UM

Loni Johnson – Visual Artist

Cultural Conversations Movie Screening

4pm Screening of “My Mic Sounds Nice: A Truth About Women and Hip Hop-Directed and Produced by Ava Duvernay

Guests are invited to continue the conversation at LT Steak and Seafood, at an a la carte dinner, hosted by Ed Ponder, Director of Food and Beverage –RSVP to eponder@thebetsyhotel.com for details.