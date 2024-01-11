by Howard Campbell

ORLANDO – Although only 16 years-old, violinist Leah Flynn’s resume is impressive. She has performed with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, American Pops Orchestra and played the American national anthem prior to a Miami Heat/Orlando Magic NBA game. This year, she would love to take on a project close to her roots.

The Orlando-based sensation, whose parents are Jamaican, is proud of her West Indian heritage. She has performed renditions of Bob Marley’s One Love and Three Little Birds, but wants to take things a step further.

“I would (like to) cover mostly Bob Marley songs. In my opinion, he is a musical genius, icon and legend. He was all about equal rights and justice. I (would) cover One Love, Three Little Birds, Is it Love, Redemption Song, and No Woman No Cry,” she said in an interview with South Florida Caribbean News.

Flynn first did a violin rendition of One Love last year during an appearance on Smile Jamaica, a popular morning talk show in Jamaica. She has posted similar versions of other Marley classics on YouTube which have drawn positive response.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Flynn started playing violin at age five. She moved to Orlando with her parents one year later and joined the Metropolitan Area Youth Symphony.

Other notable performances include on Bishop T.D Jakes Talk Show, the NAACP National Convention in 2016 and 2017 and the White House Christmas Tours.

She retains a strong sense of Jamaican-ness through her parents. Her father is from rural St. Ann parish while her mother hails from Kingston.

“The most fascinating aspect of Jamaican culture is the music and food. The entire world knows reggae comes from Jamaica. People from all over the world love reggae and dance to it. Bob Marley is world-renowned as the father of reggae,” she said.

Flynn has no timetable to record her violin versions of Marley songs, but plans to continue saluting his legacy by doing his universal anthem.

“When I do get the chance, I perform One Love, it is a profound song,” she said.