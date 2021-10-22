Vice Chairman Gilbert secures COVID-19 sick leave for Miami-Dade County employees

[MIAMI-DADE] – On October 19, 2021, under the efforts led by Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, a resolution was passed by the Board of County Commissioners that grants Miami-Dade County employees 80 hours of COVID-19 sick leave.

“This legislation will give our employees the opportunity to care for themselves and their loved ones without using their paid time off for COVID related matters.” said Vice Chairman Gilbert.

The income security provided by this legislation is designed to allow our employees to rest, obtain the proper health care, and the ability to recover and return safely and successfully to their workplace. We are providing our employees with the flexibility to maneuver through the unprecedented times presented by the pandemic.