Vice Chairman Gilbert to host event on NFT, blockchain, and cryptocurrency

MIAMI-DADE – Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III is hosting “Beginner’s Guide to Web 3.0: Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Florida Memorial University, Lehman Building, First Floor Auditorium, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33054.

This educational and informative event is taking place in partnership with the We Uplift the World Foundation, TechNolij, Inc., and the Institute for Black Wealth at Florida Memorial University.

It is open to the community. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://D1GuidetoWeb3.eventbrite.com.