Business

Vice Chairman Gilbert to host event on NFT, blockchain, and cryptocurrency

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 11 Less than a minute
Guide to NFT, blockchain, and cryptocurrency

MIAMI-DADE – Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III is hosting “Beginner’s Guide to Web 3.0: Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Florida Memorial University, Lehman Building, First Floor Auditorium, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33054.

This educational and informative event is taking place in partnership with the We Uplift the World Foundation, TechNolij, Inc., and the Institute for Black Wealth at Florida Memorial University.

It is open to the community. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://D1GuidetoWeb3.eventbrite.com.

Guide to NFT, blockchain, and cryptocurrency

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 11 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

When should seniors stop driving?

When should seniors stop driving?

October 26, 2020
Why More South Florida Businesses Are Offering Delivery and How You Can Too

Why More South Florida Businesses Are Offering Delivery and How You Can Too

February 4, 2019

Central American and Caribbean CEOs to Meet with OAS Assistant Secretary General

August 15, 2011

Learning about Filmmaking and filmmaking technology at Cine Lab

June 6, 2010
Back to top button