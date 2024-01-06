TAMARAC – Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) joined the City of Tamarac to announce $350,000 in critical Community Project Funding that the city has received for the First-Time Homebuyer Purchase Assistance Program.

“South Florida is on the frontlines of our nation’s housing crisis. We cannot sit by as an entire generation of Americans are denied the American Dream,” said Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick. “I was proud to deliver this critical funding, which will help more Floridians find an affordable place to live and not have to worry about putting a roof over their heads. With its existing funds, Tamarac was only able to assist five to seven households per year. Thanks to this investment, Tamarac can now support triple the number of households.”

Supporting Homeownership in Tamarac

“The Tamarac community is very thankful to Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick for supporting homeownership and being a champion for affordable housing,” said Carolyn Francis-Royer, Tamarac Housing & Community Development Manager. “Without these funds, many families will not experience the joy of homeownership. This funding will certainly strengthen our purchase assistance program, allowing us to help more families realize their American Dream.”

In Florida’s 20th Congressional District, 63.1% of households spend more than 30% of their income on rent — compared to 47.3% nationally. In Broward County, single-family home median prices recently jumped 11 percent to $600,000.

Tamarac’s First-Time Homebuyer Purchase Assistance Program aids qualified individuals with purchasing their first home in Tamarac. Funds are used to assist with down payment and closing costs. With existing program funding, the City of Tamarac was only able to assist five to seven households per year. With this additional funding, the program can now support triple the number of households.

The funding for the City of Tamarac was included in Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick’s request for Community Project Funding (CPF) in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. The request delivered over $14 million in critical resources to provide housing, economic opportunity, and healthcare to those who need it most.

For more information about Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick’s FY23 CPF requests, please click here.