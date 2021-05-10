Splendor Realty Affiliates with Coldwell Banker Network Ownership Program

[LAUDERHILL] – Jamaican owned Splendor Realty has joined the Coldwell Banker network and effective immediately, will operate as Coldwell Banker Splendor Realty. The affiliation is the result of a new Inclusive Ownership program, first announced in February 2020 by Coldwell Banker. This initiative is designed to increase representation of women, minority, LGBTQ+ and veteran entrepreneurs in the real estate industry.

Through the program, Coldwell Banker Splendor Realty will become the first 100% African American, woman-owned Coldwell Banker franchisee in Florida.

“We are honored to welcome Coldwell Banker Splendor Realty to the Coldwell Banker network,” said M. Ryan Gorman, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “When we increase diversity among our broker-owners and focus on a culture of inclusion brokerages we will better serve groups that are traditionally underrepresented as homeowners. Coldwell Banker can help build wealth for diverse communities and promote equal opportunity for all.”

“Our team is excited about the impact that this affiliation will have on our organization, our agents and our community.” said Broker Sharon McLennon who founded the company in 2002. “We consider Coldwell Banker to be the premier real estate brand. Additionally, we are proud that they view us as a worthy partner. We are confident that our association with Coldwell Banker will allow us to better serve our agents and reach consumers through the amazing resources and tools offered by Coldwell Banker.”

Real Estate Veteran Sharon McLennon

Sharon McLennon has been involved in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. She has served on several professional boards and committees. Committees including the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), and the Broward Affordable Housing Task Force. Plus the Grievance and Professional Standards committees of the Realtor Association of Greater Fort Lauderdale.

Sharon was appointed to and currently serves on the Affordable Housing Advisory Councils of Lauderhill and the City of Pompano Beach. Ms. McLennon is a past president of the Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce and the South Florida Board of Realtists.

She holds Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Economics and an MBA in Accounting. She is a licensed real estate broker, real estate instructor, community association manager and a New York State Certified Public Accountant.