Vibrant and Conscious Living at the Livity Haven Mindfulness Art & Music Festival

MIAMI – The inaugural Livity Haven Mindfulness Art & Music Festival will take place on Saturday March 23, 2024, 11am-11pm at Historic Virginia Key Beach, located at 4020 Virginia Beach Dr, Miami, FL 33149.

This unique event focused on human well-being will feature live mindfulness workshops, an art & music festival. This includes live performances from top reggae artists, headlined by Grammy-nominated hitmaker, Jesse Royal, emerging reggae sensation, Yohan Marley who is also the grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, conscious rapper and “Good Energy” hitmaker Yung Wylin and multi-talented Grammy & Emmy nominated Dancehall artist/producer, Tessellated. In addition, vegan foods, mindfulness workshops, classes, yoga, kids’ zone, permaculture and more, in celebration of the Afro-Caribbean culture and to promote vibrant and conscious living.

Livity Haven is also an official event of the World Happiness Fest, a national organization featuring nine days of realizing the future of happiness all over the country.

Livity Haven is built around the intention to living a holistic and sustainable life, while helping the South Florida community to regulate their emotions and body through tools such as meditation, sound healing, breathwork, movement, dance, and music.

Livity Haven will also feature a wide array of facilitators and healers. Full list HERE

As the world becomes increasingly fractured, Livity Haven, founder Yemani Mason, created this powerful family friendly experience to foster a joyful, empowering, and transformative experience that celebrates the cultural heritage of the African Diaspora, fosters community, and promotes well-being, inclusivity and belonging for all.

“Livity Haven is based around the healing of the mind, body and soul. It’s a family friendly environment with a focus on empowering both adults and children through our free workshops and classes during the day, and musical performances at night featuring some of the hottest reggae, afrobeats, and hip-hop acts in the world. Our goal is to help individuals and families live a more sustainable, mindful, and peaceful life”, stated Mason.

For tickets and more information, visit www.livityhaven.com