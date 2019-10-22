Usain Bolt and Glen Christian to Receive AFJ Humanitarian Award in NY

Usain Bolt and Glen Christian to Receive American Friends of Jamaica 2019 International Humanitarian Award

Washington, DC – Usain Bolt, the phenomenal Jamaican sprinter who is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder, and Glenford Christian, founder and chairman of Cari-Med Group of Companies, will be bestowed with the 2019 International Humanitarian Award this coming Friday, October 25 in New York City.

The two icons of philanthropy will be presented with their awards at the 2019 Hummingbird Gala, American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) has announced.

“Change does not happen in silos – it requires all of us to raise our hands, roll up our sleeves and find meaningful collaboration to help those in need,” said AFJ Executive Director Caron S. Chung. “AFJ is pleased to honor two deserving icons who are affecting and inspiring change.”

This year’s honourees were nominated by the AFJ Board of Directors in recognition of the impact they have had in philanthropy, and to highlight their success as well as the significant contributions they have made to economic development in Jamaica.

The event will showcase the AFJ’s work in Jamaica and is a time to celebrate the achievements of these two extraordinary philanthropists.

The evening affair, to be held at Cipriani 42nd Street, will begin with cocktails, followed by a unique auction collection and a four-course dinner, culminating with an entertainment package.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will deliver the keynote address at Friday’s gala, where the Jamaican ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, will be among the special guests.

Usain Bolt AFJ 2019 International Humanitarian Awardee

Dr. the Hon. Usain Bolt currently holds the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m and the three fastest 100m times ever run – 9.58, 9.63 and 9.69 seconds. On the world all-time list, he holds five of the top ten times ever in the 200m. As part of the Jamaican 4x100m team, he broke three world and Jamaican team records, having seven fastest 4x100m times in history.

Established in 2011, the Usain Bolt Foundation is committed to a legacy for happy children; its goal is to enhance the character of children through educational and cultural development as they live their dreams.

The Foundation supports the Jamaica Special Olympics, hosts an annual Christmas Treat in Sherwood Content, Trelawny, and has funded The Walkers Place of Safety and other worthwhile projects.

Glen Christian AFJ 2019 International Humanitarian Awardee

Dr. the Hon. Glen Christian started his own pharmaceutical distribution company, CariMed Limited, in 1986, with just three employees.

Today, he heads the Cari-Med Group comprised of three companies, which are industry leaders in pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution, as well as distribution of fast moving consumer goods.

Cari-Med Foundation was established with a mandate to positively impact early childhood education, health care, and community building. Over the years, the Foundation has contributed to numerous health initiatives at hospitals across Jamaica, including the Hope Institute, an institution that offers palliative and curative care for cancer patients.

The first major initiative of the Foundation was the building of a state-of-the-art Infant School in a rural community: the Evelyn Mitchell Infant School and Centre of Excellence. It was designated the first early childhood centre of excellence by the Ministry of Education in Jamaica. This template was replicated in an inner-city community in Kingston with the construction of the Union Gardens Infant School, with support from a coalition of private and public sector organizations.

The annual New York Gala is an opportunity for the diaspora community, supporters and friends with an interest in Jamaica to give back to Jamaicans in the areas of education, healthcare and economic development.

AFJ galas have attracted a diverse and aware audience of friends of Jamaica. Past honourees have included Patricia Chin, VP Records; Dennis Lalor, ICWI, Kenny Benjamin, Guardsman Group, and activist Harry Belafonte.