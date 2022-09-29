THELAR Management Group Celebrated 20 Years of Accomplishments

FORT LAUDERDALE – On Saturday, September 24, the communication company, THELAR Management Group hosted a black tie Gala at B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale to celebrate its 20 years of existence.

The evening started with a cocktail reception. Many guests were happy to reconnect with their old friends and acquaintances whom they have not seen in years. They had the opportunity to network with dignitaries and personalities from the Haitian media and arts industries.

Evening Highlights

The main program started off with Mrs. Berlie Velia Renesca who introduced Ms. Farah Larrieux for the welcoming remarks. Farah is the owner of the company who was also celebrating her 25 years of career in communication and arts.

The welcoming remarks were followed by the American and Haitian anthems performed by the famous Haitian trumpet player, Jonathan Laurince. The blessings were given by Father Patrick Charles.

The gala’s program consisted of a series of phenomenal performers including internationally acclaimed Haitian poet Fouad Andre; the famous Haitian trumpet player and gospel singer, Jonathan Laurince; a folkloric choreography presented by Se Sa Entertainment; a fashion show by Levell Up designed and coordinated by Guensine Ambo; and a live performance by the legendary Haitian band, Strings which highlighted the theme of the night “Honoring the Haitian Arts Sector”. The delightful cake in Haitian Flag aesthetic was custom-made with style by Edda’s Cake Design.

Who’s Who Attended

Among the dignitaries and high profile personalities who attended were: City of Miramar Vice-Mayor Yvette Colbourne and Commissioners Alexandra Davis, Maxwell Chambers, Winston Barnes; Commissioner Joy Smith from City of West Park; Commissioner Karlene Maxwell-Williams from City of Lauderdale Lakes. The Consul General of Haiti in Miami, Mr. Stéphane Gilles; the General Director of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Haiti, Mr. Azad Belfort; Miss Universe Haiti 2022 Mideline Phelizor; Members of the association of Miramar Haitian-American Residents and Business Owners (MHARBO), Miramar PD Major Florinet Derac and Code Enforcement Manager Duvard Francois, and Mrs. Lunie Jean-Louis Cavanagh; The President of the Homestead Haitian Pastors Association, Pastor Gabriel Demosthene; And Mrs. Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM).

“I am really delighted and deliciously proud to be a part of this celebration and to earn praises for my exceptional work in helping small business owners to achieve their goals”, said the Guest of Honor, Mr. Andy Cherenfant from The Cherenfant Group, LLC.

During this evening, THELAR Management Group celebrated its collaboration with 26 associates, partners, and clients. Many who are media personalities, artists, producers, corporate executives and non-profit organization leaders. They have all contributed to the company’s expansion throughout the years. Farah Larrieux praised the extensive works and dedication of 10 individuals who are behind the company’s accomplishments.

The 20th anniversary Gala of THELAR Management Group was also a fundraiser to support the arts education program for children in Little Haiti coordinated by Easterseals South Florida. With the support of Florida Lottery, Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), City of Miramar, Consulate General of Haiti in Miami, and Macaya Foundation, $5,000 was donated to Easterseals South Florida, a nonprofit organization that provides free after-school and summer camp programs to 45 children in Little Haiti Cultural Complex. This grant will assist in the development of future leaders of the Haitian community.

THELAR Management Group received Proclamations from the City of Miramar and the City of

Fort Lauderdale to honor its vision.