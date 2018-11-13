USA leads 170 in Celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week

“Its Time to Celebrate Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship”

by Meegan Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – Caribbean entrepreneurs, at home and in the Caribbean Diaspora, will join their peers and supporters to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week 2018 (GEW 2018) from November 12-17.

The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) will lead the celebrations that is observed in one hundred and seventy (170) countries.

Entrepreneurs and organizations that support entrepreneurs are encouraged to engage in entrepreneurial and collaborative activities during the celebrations.

Youth, women, inclusion, and ecosystem connect are the four official themes that will guide this Year’s celebration.

Business, like all life-forms need a healthy and supporting environment in which to thrive and grow. The focus on the theme ecosystem connect, supports actions and messages to change the status-quo and challenge organizations who support entrepreneurs world-wide to collaborate and partner in order to build “healthy and thriving “entrepreneurial communities. Creating entrepreneurial communities outside of the “Silicon Valley”, is the 2018 challenge from GEN to entrepreneur support organizations.

“We want to see more entrepreneurs with Caribbean roots start and grow businesses that become mainstream entities with an ethnic flavor in the USA, UK, the Netherlands, France, Canada and other Diasporic markets.”, said Meegan Scott of Magate Wildhorse Ltd. “We look forward to seeing more collaboration, positive competition, co-creation and capacity building between US, Canadian and Caribbean businesses plus academia”, Scott noted.

GEN and many in the development sphere believe an increase in the number of womenpreneurs is a “potential catalyst for large-scale economic growth”. We are encouraged to recognize their potential to deliver the social and economic benefits of entrepreneurship.

Who feels it knows it―many of today’s graduates are well aware that higher level education is almost certain to come with a student loan debt but great difficulty in finding a job. The focus on youths seeks to enable and increase their desire to create their own jobs and in so doing take charge of their economic freedom’.

Inclusion, the call for action by this theme is to remove barriers to becoming entrepreneurs―among them “race, age, gender, or where an individual lives”. When those barriers are removed cities, communities and countries will benefit from the wealth creation, innovation and improved quality of life that is driven by businesses and entrepreneurs (Global Entrepreneurship Network Global).

But who should be leading actions and raising messages for deeper partnerships and collaborations? Scott replied, “it should be our entrepreneurs, Caribbean Alumni Associations, Diaspora organizations, schools, research institutions, financial institutions, media, and organizations that support entrepreneurs”. “By being deliberate in applying the 4Cs of collaboration, competition, co-creation, and capacity building we will grow stronger businesses, entrepreneurs and high impact entrepreneurial ecosystems (Including support organizations)”, said Scott.

November is the month when the world celebrates GEW each year. This year November 12-18 has been declared as “Global Entrepreneurship 2018” by GEN. The GEN web site highlighted that this year approximately 10 million people will participate in more than 35,000 events for observing the eleventh (11th) year of the celebrations.

According to GEW nearly five thousand events and have been registered in the US (including Puerto Rico); event host include US Universities, business bloggers, and entrepreneur support organizations. Magate Wildhorse Ltd and South Florida Caribbean News will partner to share the spirit of GEW with US and Caribbean entrepreneurs in Florida and the USA.

GEW headquarters is based in the USA and is supported by the Kauffman Foundation.

This year Magate Wildhorse Ltd and the South Florida Caribbean News will focus on inclusive entrepreneurship and in manipulating the ecosystem to deliver the ambitions of entrepreneurs with Caribbean roots who sell professional services. Our themes echo two of the four being celebrated by GEW “inclusion” and “ecosystem connect”.

Get your copy of South Florida Caribbean News to learn about happenings from the launch of the Community of Practice for Caribbean Immigrant Entrepreneurs; the Born Global and Born-Again Global Speaker Panel; the interview covering several themes with Dr. K’adamawe A. H. Knife of The Centre for Centre for Excellence in Entrepreneurship at the Mona School of Business, UWI, Mona,

We invite you to join us for the programme of activities presented at: https://goo.gl/P74HU4. Be sure to follow South Florida Caribbean News to learn about the free webinar on how to deliver a Killer Pitch for your business (Delivered by Precious Williams of Perfect Pitches).

Join us in celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week USA 2018 (Semana Global del Emprenimento USA).

Say yes, to and act in collaboration and positive competition as we strive to grow bigger, stronger and more relevant business, this GEW 2018.