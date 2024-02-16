Congressional Bill Introduced to Recognize Bob Marley's Legacy

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaican-American Congresswoman Yvette Clarke has introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives, asking the Congress to recognize the life and legacy of legendary reggae artist Robert ‘‘Bob’’ Nesta Marley.

A copy of the resolution to the US House of Representatives, was presented to Ziggy Marley, son of the Reggae Icon by Congresswoman Clarke at a special screening of the BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE film at the Motion Pictures Association in Washington, on Tuesday February 13.

In presenting the resolution, she said Bob Marley was an activist for Change, an ambassador of culture, and an icon for love. “He taught us to live kinder and care deeper. His wisdom will guide my heart and so many others”. She said, “this musical genius was perfect in a lot of the things he shared with us and it remains an ammunition with us today. More than an exceptional movie, Bob Marley One Love represents a tremendous opportunity to introduce the profound story, timeless music, an incredible character and an Icon. She said this movie of Bob will bring about a Renaissance of Bob Marley’s music, not only in America but around the world.”

Bob Marley’s Message

In her comments Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks said, “the sharing of Bob Marley’s story is long overdue! I am happy that the world will get an intimate look into Marley’s life, exploring his upbringing in Jamaica and providing a better understanding of the man behind the music.” “She said the release of the movie honouring Bob Marley was very timely as, with over 110 conflicts worldwide, Bob Marley’s message of justice, hope, fight for freedom and more importantly love is needed now, more than ever before.”

Ambassador Marks thanked Executive Vice President for Global Public Policy and Government Relations for Paramount Pictures, Dede Lea and the team at Paramount, as well as the Marley Family, for making the film possible.

Bob Marley: One Love Social Impact Scholarships

The Paramount Pictures executive used the opportunity to announce that Paramount Pictures has partnered with The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation as the non-profit partner for the BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE film to provide The Bob Marley: One Love Social Impact Scholarships. Lea explained that the scholarships will support students pursuing degrees in social justice related programs.

Paramount Pictures is giving $50,000 to support the ten scholarships that will be awarded to students attending Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Dillard University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Xavier University of Louisiana. Applications are open April 1 through April 30, 2024. To apply, students can visit https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/.

The Bob Marley: One Love Social Impact Scholarships are designed to honor Marley’s legacy as a cultural icon and his message of unity by supporting ten rising sophomore, junior, and senior students with $5,000 scholarships in pursuit of degrees in community organizing, nonprofit management, public policy, or social justice related degree programs who are attending the selected Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Ms Lea praised the efforts of Ambassador Marks who played a vital role in getting the Jamaican shoot in the creation of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE film: “We could not have done everything we did in Jamaica without her assistance. Ambassador Marks played a vital role in making it happen,” Ms Lea declared. She also had high praises for the Government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and the Ministry of Finance and Industry and Commerce for their facilitation.