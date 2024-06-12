Local News

Miami Carnival Board of Directors Mourns the Passing of Mario Jerry Vallias-Jean

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Miami Carnival Board of Directors Mourns the Passing of Mario Jerry Vallias-Jean

MIAMI – The Chair and Board of Directors of Miami Carnival express their deepest condolences to the Vallias-Jean and Party Room Squad family on the loss of Bandleader Mario Jerry Vallias-Jean.

Miami Carnival Board of Directors Mourns the Passing of Mario Jerry Vallias-JeanJerry has been a part of the Miami Carnival family and community for many years. Party Room Squad’s first entry into Miami Carnival was in 1995, as a children’s mas band. Their popularity ensured that the band would grow and branch out by adding both an adult mas band and, later, a J’Ouvert band.

Jerry was one of the easiest bandleaders with whom this Board worked; theirs was a band that committed to professionalism while ensuring that their masqueraders came first.

Miami Carnival celebrates Jerry’s love of life, his laughter and the joy he brought to the many many Party Room Masqueraders over the last 29 years. He will be missed.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Up to 1.76 Million Unauthorized Immigrants Could Gain Deportation Reprieve

August 7, 2012
Jamaica, Land We Love: Alison F. Smith

Jamaica, Land We Love: Alison F. Smith

July 22, 2022
Ky-mani Marley and Khadine "Miss Kitty" Hylton to Receive Prestigious Key to the Region Award

Ky-mani Marley and Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton to Receive Prestigious Key to the Region Award

2 weeks ago
Events Scheduled to Commemorate National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Events Scheduled to Commemorate National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

January 8, 2023
Back to top button