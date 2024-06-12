MIAMI – The Chair and Board of Directors of Miami Carnival express their deepest condolences to the Vallias-Jean and Party Room Squad family on the loss of Bandleader Mario Jerry Vallias-Jean.

Jerry has been a part of the Miami Carnival family and community for many years. Party Room Squad’s first entry into Miami Carnival was in 1995, as a children’s mas band. Their popularity ensured that the band would grow and branch out by adding both an adult mas band and, later, a J’Ouvert band.

Jerry was one of the easiest bandleaders with whom this Board worked; theirs was a band that committed to professionalism while ensuring that their masqueraders came first.

Miami Carnival celebrates Jerry’s love of life, his laughter and the joy he brought to the many many Party Room Masqueraders over the last 29 years. He will be missed.