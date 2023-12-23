Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami 2023 Christmas-New Year’s Message

SOUTH FLORIDA – My fellow Jamaicans and friends of the Diaspora let us celebrate another joyful Christmas Season, and welcome the new year with continued hope and optimism.

My staff and I, at the Consulate General, express our profound gratitude to each and every one, who has supported us through another year of accomplishments and challenges. We are grateful for your continued support and commitment.

As we celebrate in the true spirit of a Jamaican Christmas in the Diaspora community, one thing I truly enjoy is the melodious rhythm of our Jamaican Christmas carols. Don’t forget the baking aroma of our rich fruit cake, the sweet unique taste of sorrel, and the variety of sumptuous dishes fully dressing every dinner table at this time.

My friends, let us remember the spirit of Christmas, giving and sharing, and reaching out to show love to everyone, especially the less fortunate among us. Let us also remember in prayers, those who lost loved ones throughout the year; let us continue to express our love every day to our families, friends, and loved ones.

While we sing the good tidings of comfort and joy, let us move through the festive season to the new year with gratitude and a continued sense of purpose. Through the thoughtful gesture of various philanthropic groups, we continue to support our beloved island home, Jamaica.

We are now launching a ‘Sneakers Campaign’ in collaboration with Just Start Now, an established South Florida community charity group. This effort is intended to provide running sneakers for underprivileged youths in Jamaica. We welcome donations of new and barely used sneakers. Please stay in touch with us for drop-off designation points across South Florida.

As you know, there is nothing we can’t achieve, when we come together as Jamaicans. Let us remain committed to our partnership with individuals, corporations, and community groups as we promote Diaspora development, and nation building in our beloved homeland. “….Great and marvelous are your deeds, Lord God Almighty. Just and true are your ways…..”

On behalf of the staff of the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami, and my loving family, Tanya and Serena, I wish you all a blessed Christmas season of peace, hope, love, joy and prosperity, reminding you as in the Book of Romans 15 vs. 13 “……May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him….”

Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year!