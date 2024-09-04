MIAMI – The Urban Film Festival (UFF) returned triumphantly to Miami over Labor Day weekend, celebrating its 9th annual event from August 30 to September 1, 2024, in the historic Overtown district. Presented by Capital One this year. The UFF, renowned as the most extensive free film festival in the United States, once again dedicated itself to educating, exposing, and providing distribution opportunities for the next generation of urban filmmakers.

A standout moment of the festival was the sold-out world premiere of The Reject, directed by Bla G and Yonel Aris, held at the Lyric Theater on Saturday, September 1, 2024, at 8:00 pm. Based on a true story, the film follows the inspiring journey of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, who rose from being overlooked by society to becoming a powerful force in his community, thanks to his mother’s unwavering faith and relentless determination. Produced by Romeo Miller and Marco Molinet under Romeoland Studios, the premiere garnered significant attention and praise.

The 2024 Urban Film Festival continued its tradition as a premier 3-day event, celebrated for its unwavering commitment to sharpening the skills of young filmmakers and providing a platform for showcasing culturally driven content. Recognized as one of the largest international gatherings of urban film industry experts, UFF remained a vital platform for voices and stories often underrepresented in mainstream media, ensuring that everyone’s story is heard and valued.

Cofounders Marco Molinet and Bla G, driven by a deep-seated desire to create a space for culturally rich content and community stories, emphasized the festival’s broader impact.

“The Urban Film Festival is more than just a celebration of film; it is a vital platform for underrepresented voices in the film industry,” said Molinet. “By equipping emerging filmmakers with the necessary tools and skills, we are fostering a new generation of storytellers committed to telling their communities’ authentic narratives.”

Throughout the weekend, the festival offered free screenings, workshops, and industry discussions, integral to its mission of education and empowerment. The free screenings ensured broad accessibility, while the workshops provided practical skills and knowledge, covering everything from scriptwriting to cinematography. Industry discussions offered insights into current trends and challenges, fostering networking opportunities and encouraging collaboration.

“The Miami-Dade Office of Film and Entertainment was proud to co-sponsor, support, and attend the 2024 Urban Film Festival. This great organization showcased creative films and thought-provoking panels to inspire a new generation of filmmakers. We commend the Urban Film Festival team for hosting another successful event in Miami-Dade County.”-Marco Giron, Film Commissioner-Miami-Dade County Office of Film and Entertainment.

Distribution opportunities were a key highlight, with the festival partnering with eager distribution companies and platforms to acquire fresh, diverse content. The festival also acted as a networking hub, connecting filmmakers with distributors, producers, and industry professionals, helping them navigate the distribution landscape.

Urban Film Festival Debut: The Reject

“The Reject is an inspirational story that every child who has a tough life needs to see,” said Russell Motley, a longtime supporter of the Urban Film Festival. “It’s hard to believe that this movie is based on the life of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, a mentally challenged kid who is now one of the most dynamic speakers I’ve ever heard.”

“Kamal Ani-Bello offers a powerful performance as a young Kionne McGhee. He, too, is a product of Miami with a bright future ahead of him.”

“This movie rides on the breakout performance of actor Romeo Miller, who also serves as the executive producer. The Reject is his best, most dramatic performance to date.” Russell Motley has supported the Urban Film Festival for the last five years.

One of the festival’s most inspiring success stories is Kamal Ani-Bello, a former student of the 1st Take Youth Film Program, who was awarded by Romeo Miller at the 2019 Urban Film Festival. Kamal has since starred in The Reject, premiering at this year’s festival. His journey is a testament to the full-circle opportunities designed to nurture the next generation of filmmakers, making us all proud and inspired.

The 2024 Urban Film Festival was made possible by the generous support of community partners and sponsors.

Community Partners:

Touching Miami with Love, Overtown Youth Center, Gang Alternative, Overtown Optimist Club, Meyga Learning Center, ASFI

Sponsors:

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon SEOPW CRA, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Simkins Family Foundation, The City of Miami Commissioner Christine King, Miami-Dade Office of Film & Entertainment, The City of Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo, OMNI CRA, The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Greater Miami Convention & Visitor Bureau, Bolay, Papa Johns, Hip Hop Eatery, Red Rooster.