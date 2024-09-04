MIAMI – Florida Film House (FFH) hosted their 1st Take Youth Film Program at the 9th Annual Urban Film Festival this past weekend at the Overtown Performing Arts Center. The festival showcased films created by students with Capital One serving as the title sponsor.

The 1st Take Youth Film Program, dedicated to introducing Miami’s youth to filmmaking, has been a cornerstone of educational outreach for children aged 13-18. The initiative aimed to inspire young aspiring filmmakers by equipping them with the necessary tools for a successful career in the industry.

Through hands-on coaching, participants learned every aspect of filmmaking, preparing them for future educational and professional endeavors. The program emphasized content creation using entrepreneurship, leadership, and teamwork skills, covering everything from writing, producing, and scheduling to budgeting, editing, marketing, and selling their projects. It was conducted as an after-school program at the historic Dorsey Library.

The program was hosted by philanthropist, actor, and musician Romeo Miller alongside actor, writer, director, and entrepreneur Allen Maldonado. Other notable personalities at the event included Reyna Love, Kamal Ani-Bello, and Sheila Marie.

Storytelling

“Florida Film House believes in the power of storytelling to transform lives. The 1st Take Youth Film Program provided a platform for Miami’s youth to explore their creative talents, learn the art of filmmaking, and share their unique perspectives with the world. We were incredibly proud to see these young filmmakers grow and were privileged to showcase their work at the 9th Annual Urban Film Festival. This program was not just about making films but empowering our youth to tell their stories and fostering a deeper connection to their communities. We look forward to continuing this journey and seeing the impact these young creatives will make in the industry and beyond,” said Marco Molinet, Creative Director and Producer at Florida Film House.

Empowering Young Filmmakers

“Empowerment is the cornerstone of progress, and the Urban Film Festival is a beacon for the next generation of urban filmmakers. I was thrilled to be part of the 1st Take Youth Film Program, where young talents learned the art of filmmaking and gained invaluable leadership, teamwork, and entrepreneurship skills. Together, we are shaping the future of cinema and giving a voice to the untold stories of our communities. The event in Overtown showcased the power of youth, creativity, and cultural celebration,” said Romeo Miller.

Connecting the Dots

“The 1st Take Film Festival serves as an interactive connection between arts, business, media, and entertainment for many emerging filmmakers,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon. “It allows our young people to create connections and share stories unique to Miami.”

One hundred fifty students, representing a diverse range of organizations, such as Touching Miami with Love, Handy, P.A.T.H, MEYGA Learning Center,Gang Alternative, Overtown Youth Center, YMCA, Breakthrough Miami, and 5000 Role Models of Excellence, participated in the program. This diversity is a testament to the inclusivity and community spirit of the 1st Take Youth Film Program.

Each student brought unique stories and perspectives, enriching the program with creativity and storytelling. Their experience in film greatly influenced the audience, highlighting the importance of youth, creativity, and celebrating culture. We are proud of the impact these students have made and continue to make in the film industry.