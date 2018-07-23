Jamaica Tourist Board Takes Reggae Sumfest To The World

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – On the heels of the successful digital marketing campaign ‘Join Me In Jamaica’, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) deepened its footprint in the digital space by live streaming the 26th staging of Reggae Sumfest.

The stream presented a curated feed live from Catherine Hall, Montego Bay featuring main stage performances along with features, artiste and media interviews, all hosted live by popular television host Sakina Deer. The JTB Live Stream is hosted on the Visit Jamaica Facebook page which has over 940,000 followers around the globe.

“This year we wanted to give our audience a taste of what the greatest reggae festival on earth is like in a virtual setting,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “We know that there are lots of folks who for whatever reason could not be in Montego Bay, so we are using this platform to showcase not just our music but the culture, fashion, food and signature vibe of the Reggae Sumfest.”

About two hours into the first night’s live stream, Facebook Live statistics showed over 68,000 people reached, with 24,311 unique visitors and post engagement of 2,669. The top locations were New York, Florida and Kingston.

Featured on the stream were interviews with artistes like Argentinian reggae sensation Dread Mar I, D Major, Press Kay, Yanique the Curvy Diva, along with CEO of Downsound Entertainment Josef Bogdanovich.

The successful Facebook Live broadcast also continued for the second night of the show, capturing audiences around the world to witness the “Greatest Reggae Show on Earth.”

During the broadcast, host Sakina Deer welcomed Reggae Sumfest performing artists J Boog, Keznamdi, Naomi Cowan and D’Yani to the JTB booth for exclusive interviews, giving viewers an exciting behind the scenes look at the festival featuring real-time updates from the performers themselves.

Other notable VIP guests included Dr. Horace Chang, Minister of National Security and Mitch Watson, President of the United Nations Association of Jamaica and sprint phenom Briana Williams.

Local and international members of the media also joined the JTB to conduct interviews with artists, sponsors and event organizers. These included Jamaica Gleaner’s Janet Silvera, Sean Kelly from Canadian radio station Mix 97 FM, and Reggae Sumfest Inspire Award-recipient Patricia Meschino from Billboard.

Building on its success from the first night, the JTB’s booth attracted hundreds of attendees on the closing night of the festival, and captivated audiences across Jamaica and major U.S. markets through its dynamic, all-encompassing Facebook Live experience.

Click here for a complete recap of the JTB’s online coverage of the 26th Annual Reggae Sumfest.