SOUTH FLORIDA – Next weekend, the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) will hold their annual Health and Wellness Forum, focusing on “Cancer – The Myths, Questions, and Answers”. This event is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, at the Broward Southwest Regional Library. The library is located at 16835 Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.

The two-hour event will begin at 2:00 p.m. and is free to the public. A panel of health experts will share discussions, insights and practical tips on cancer awareness. Plus, the impact of the disease on our society today.

Health and Wellness Forum Panelists

Dr. Alia Abdullah , breast surgeon/oncologist;

, breast surgeon/oncologist; Dr. Michelle Duhaney , internal medicine;

, internal medicine; Ms. Narda Priester , Radiologist/breast screening;

, Radiologist/breast screening; Dr. Collet Brown-Graham , gynecologist;

, gynecologist; Dr. G. Vladimir , urologist;

, urologist; Ms. Nelcia Salmon, natural herbs and health lifestyles

Patrons will also engage with the panelists in a question and answer discussion.

There will also be a Marketplace where patrons will receive items of food provisions, vegetables and the likes to help improve on healthy eating, dieting and exercise habits. Patrons will also interact with health-related professionals as they share techniques about taking charge and improving your physical and emotional well-being through regular screenings and demonstrations, and balancing everyday lifestyles. Patrons will also have a chance to gather from the various prizes and surprises.

Community Partners

JWOF has partnered with community partners to carry out its health mission annually. These include the Jamaica Nurses of Florida (JNAF) and the Broward County Southwest Regional Library. Sponsors include Memorial Health System (MHS); Publix; and Sizzle Limited.

JWOF President, Ms. Aisha King-Rainford has stated that the organization’s mission also reflects on the various ways to empower the community. Health and wellness is only one vital area, she emphasized. Persons are encouraged to register here. For additional information you can visit the JWOF website.

The professional women’s organization located in South Florida is currently commemorating 13 years of significant achievements, focusing on empowering women via education, mentorship, and personal growth. Established in October 2012, this non-profit organization aims to support first-generation women and those of Jamaican heritage in enhancing their skills through networking and mentorship opportunities.

These women participate in local and international service projects every year. They work with organizations such as Food for the Poor and Women In Distress, among others.

Through its mission, JWOF has continued to provide four-year scholarships to Jamaican-American high school graduating females college-bound.

“This kind of dedication continues to pay off as Jamaicans continue to excel in several fields globally” according to President King-Rainford.

JWOF is dedicated to Jamaican Women-Powerful Women…worldwide.