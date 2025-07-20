MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM) strongly welcomes the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) acknowledgement that Haitian nationals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are protected from removal through February 3, 2026, and have employment authorization until that date. This follows the district court’s final ruling on July 1st. The ruling blocks the planned termination of TPS. This termination could have started as early as this summer.

On July 1, 2025, a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued a final judgment in Haitian Evangelical Clergy Ass’n v. Trump, No. 25-cv-1464 (BMC), stating that the earliest the termination of TPS for Haitians could take effect on February 3, 2026.

This extends legal protections beyond the September 2, 2025 cutoff date sought by the current administration. The Court granted the plaintiffs’ motion to postpone Haiti’s designation end-date to its original February 3, 2026 end- date, and denied the government’s motion to dismiss.

“We are relieved that the Administration finally acknowledged the correct end-date of Haiti’s current TPS designation,” said Paul Christian Namphy, Political Director of FANM. “We are encouraged that the court recognized the dire conditions that Haitians threatened with deportation would face upon arrival in Haiti.”

TPS holders are mothers, fathers, healthcare workers, teachers, and essential contributors to our economy and communities. Sending them back to a country mired in gang violence, political instability, and humanitarian crisis would be unconscionable.

FANM has long argued that returning Haitian nationals to their country at this time would put their lives at risk. Haiti continues to face a dire situation marked by widespread violence, rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, general insecurity, lack of access to basic resources, and governmental collapse.

The court’s decision gives a vital, though temporary, break for over 500,000 Haitians and their families. They rely on TPS to stay safely in the United States and to work legally.

FANM asks the Administration and the Courts to respect protections for immigrants against deportation. They are committed to working with Congress for immigration reform. This reform should include a path to residency and citizenship for long-term TPS holders.

Immigrants who have lived, worked, paid taxes, and cared for their families deserve long-term protections. They have contributed to their communities and society for many years and deserve permanent status.